Former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile has officially started work at Aston Martin, the team has confirmed to PlanetF1.com.

Aston Martin announced the appointment of Cardile as chief technical officer in the aftermath of last year’s British Grand Prix, with the Italian departing Ferrari after two decades.

After joining Ferrari’s GT racing operation in 2005, Cardile moved across to the F1 team in 2016, rising to the role of technical director after spells as head of aero development and vehicle project manager.

It emerged soon after Cardile’s Ferrari exit was confirmed that the Scuderia was preventing him from linking up with his new employer, insisting that the 50-year-old served a full year of gardening leave before starting work with Aston Martin.

As reported at the time by PlanetF1.com, Ferrari won a legal case in Italy in March to prevent Cardile from taking up his new position at Aston Martin until July 18.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com on Monday, Aston Martin confirmed that Cardile has now started work with his new team.

Aston Martin said: “We are pleased that a resolution has been found and that Enrico can move forward with the team as we look to 2026 and beyond as our Chief Technical Officer, leading our design and technical functions at the AMR Technology Campus.”

Cardile is expected to work closely with design guru Adrian Newey, managing technical partner at Aston Martin, on the team’s preparations for Formula 1’s new regulations in F1 2026.

Aston Martin is expected to make considerable progress under F1’s new rules as the team enters a technical partnership with Honda, the current engine supplier of the Red Bull team.

Speaking after the team confirmed the signing of Cardile last year, Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll hailed the appointment as the latest step in the process of creating “a formidable team.”

Mr Stroll said: “I would like to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco as we look to reinforce the technical leadership team ahead of significant regulation changes in 2026.

“I am thrilled that we continue to attract world-class talent to our team.

“Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realise that ambition.”

Cardile added: “I’m looking forward to joining Aston Martin Aramco.

“The ambition and desire are clear and it is a unique opportunity to be part of that journey.

“This is a personal and professional challenge and I look forward to working with the team to bring success to this iconic brand.”

