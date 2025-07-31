The planned sale of a stake of the Aston Martin Formula 1 team is set to value the operation at well over £2billion.

Aston Martin Lagonda, the automotive brand which lends its name to the F1 squad, is poised to sell its interest in the outfit.

Buyer found for Aston Martin Lagonda’s F1 shares

The British car marque has announced that it expects to release its minority stake in the F1 team in the third quarter of this year in a £110 million transaction.

It was announced by Aston Martin Lagonda in March that it planned to increase its liquidity by disposing of its shares.

That is in conjunction with further investment from Yew Tree Investments, the Lawrence Stroll-led consortium, which is poised to up its involvement in the road car business from 27.67 per cent to 33 per cent.

According to Bloomberg, the sale of the shares values the team at £2.4 billion. However, the report added that the deal is yet to complete, according to Aston CEO Adrian Hallmark.

While the auto maker is set to step away as a minority owner, it will maintain a commercial relationship through a long-term branding agreement.

It means the squad will continue to be known as Aston Martin in Formula 1 despite the car company having no interest in the team (though it maintains common ownership through Lawrence Stroll and Yew Tree Investments).

Stroll acquired the Silverstone-based outfit midway through the 2018 season, effectively buying the assets of the Force India team after it was placed in administration.

That saw the squad rebranded as Racing Point before transforming into Aston Martin for 2021.

The Canadian billionaire has led a significant off-track effort that has seen the team move into an expansive new facility on the same Silverstone site as it has operated since entering F1 in 1991.

Other investments have been made into key infrastructure, such as a wind tunnel, while it has long been on a recruitment drive to bolster its ranks.

That has been headlined by the signing of Adrian Newey, who formally joined the team earlier this year in the newly created role of managing technical partner.

In joining Aston Martin, Newey has also become a part-owner in the operation.

From F1 2026, it will become the factory Honda team as the Japanese marque switches its allegiances from the two Red Bull teams.

The sale of Aston Martin Lagonda’s shares will have little to no impact on the F1 organisation, beyond enjoying a healthy boost to its valuation which, according to Blackbook Motorsport, was worth £1.56billion last November. In July 2023, Forbes valued the team at just £1.04billion.

Bloomberg’s latest £2.4billion appraisal therefore marks a significant valuation jump.

