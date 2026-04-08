Ayrton Senna’s debut Formula 1 chassis is set to go under the hammer at auction, in a one-of-a-kind sale for a piece of the sport’s history.

Eventual three-time World Champion Senna made his Formula 1 debut with Toleman in 1984, and the TG183B chassis, which powered his first four races at the top level, is set to be sold later in April for an early estimated price of between €2.8million and €3.8million [£2.4m to £3.3m].

Ayrton Senna debut Formula 1 chassis heads to auction

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Toleman carried over its 1983 chassis into the first four races of the following season, prior to the introduction of the updated TG184.

Senna, fresh from a Formula 3 title fight with future F1 rival Martin Brundle, graduated to Formula 1 with the Toleman team, which had largely been a backmarker in its early years in the sport but showed signs of promise with points finishes in each of the final four rounds of 1983.

The Brazilian, debuting at his home race in Rio de Janeiro in 1984, piloted the TG183B chassis 05 to 16th in qualifying before a turbo failure ended his race only eight laps in to his Formula 1 career.

His first Formula 1 points would follow in this chassis, earning sixth place in both the South African and Belgian Grands Prix, before the only DNQ [did not qualify] of his Formula 1 career would happen at Imola, through a combination of an off-track tyre dispute with Pirelli, before a fuel pressure problem in qualifying.

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Design-wise, the TG183B was penned by the future Ferrari design legend Rory Byrne, carried the unique feature of a double rear wing, along with mounted radiators on the front wing.

Toleman, the first iteration of ‘Team Enstone’ which has carried on in Formula 1 through Benetton, Renault, Lotus and Alpine at different times, kept hold of chassis 05 as a relic to Senna’s debut with the team, and has spent almost a decade with its current owner before returning to auction.

More recently, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly took the car around Silverstone in a 40th anniversary celebration of Senna’s debut, commenting on the experience that “the purity of the driving is incredible… A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I will never forget… Very, very special.”

Senna’s performances in 1984, particularly with the chassis’ successor, the TG184, raised eyebrows throughout the paddock as he earned his – and his team’s – first ever podium by taking second place at a rain-soaked Monaco Grand Prix, finishing the shortened race behind eventual Formula 1 nemesis, Alain Prost.

Further podiums at Silverstone and Estoril would follow, before Senna took on a seat at Team Lotus in 1985.

Handling the sale in Monaco, auctioneers RM Sotheby’s say the TG183B retains authentic features such as the original gear knob and lever, along with Senna’s name, misspelled ‘Aryton’, on the foot rest.

The auction containing this piece of Formula 1 history is set to take place on Saturday 25th April.

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