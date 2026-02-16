Formula 1 has announced a new contract with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which also carries implications for the future of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Barcelona will host a grand prix that shall rotate on future calendars with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. The race in Barcelona is to be renamed the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Barcelona-Catalunya and Belgian GPs to rotate

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Formula 1’s popularity is at an all-time high. That means the battle for a spot on the calendar is becoming increasingly intense.

Formula 1 has announced a new deal which will ensure the future of two long-standing venues.

The Spanish Grand Prix has moved to Madrid as of 2026, but a Grand Prix will continue to be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya beyond this year.

After the 2026 staging, Barcelona will move to hosting races biannually, with the new deal establishing Barcelona-Catalunya GPs for 2028, 2030, and 2032.

The Barcelona-Catalunya GP will rotate on the calendar with the Belgian Grand Prix. 2027 will be the final year of Spa-Francorchamps hosting an annual Grand Prix. After that, it will feature on the calendar in 2029 and 2031, under this new arrangement.

Latest F1 talking points via PlanetF1.com

Red Bull denies switching sides in Mercedes F1 2026 engine row

F1 2026 Bahrain test reveals bold aero concepts and cooling extremes

Reacting to the announcement, Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “Barcelona is an incredible city, and the Formula 1 fans there always welcome us with such passion, so I am delighted that we will continue to race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for years to come.

“The team have invested heavily in the circuit and hosted fantastic fan festivals in recent years, so we look forward to seeing how they continue to develop the experience, both for attendees at the race and for the city as a whole.

“I would like to thank Salvador Illa, President of the Government of Catalunya, Pol Gibert, CEO of Circuits de Catalunya SL and General Secretary of the Department of Business and Employment for their unwavering commitment to hosting Formula 1, and Oriol Sagrera, the former CEO of Circuits de Catalunya SL and former General Secretary of the Department of Business and Employment, who was key to securing the renewal.

“I can’t wait to see our brilliant fans in Barcelona in June!”

Gibert added: “We welcome the renewal of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Catalonia, at least until 2032.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Formula 1 for the trust placed in the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya and in the region over all these years.

“This renewal is the result of a strong relationship and close collaboration, and represents a very important step in further consolidating Catalonia as a key fixture on the international calendar.

“Formula 1 generates an economic impact of more than €300 million per edition, but above all it is a strategic event that helps project Catalonia worldwide as a country capable of hosting top-level sporting competitions.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Lewis Hamilton’s 22s Ferrari rev sparks fresh start row