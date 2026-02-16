Amid suggestions Ferrari holds an edge off the line in F1 2026, technical expert Sam Collins has suggested Lewis Hamilton’s lengthy Bahrain practice start might not have been accidental.

Formula 1’s new engine formula, with the sport adopting a 50/50 split between electrical and combustion power, is turning out to be one of the hot topics in the off-season, first the compression ratio and now race starts.

Sam Collins on Lewis Hamilton rev: ‘I believe that he might have done’

A key change to the engines has been the removal of the MGU-H, which means it takes far longer for the drivers to get their cars into the ideal configuration for a race start.

The MGU-H helped cover up the turbo lag across the lower rev range, and without it, the cars are taking longer to prepare for launch than they did in the MGU-H era.

Except for the Ferrari, it has been said.

“I think Ferrari seem to be able to run higher gears than other manufacturers, which probably suggests they’ve got a smaller turbo than other manufacturers. So maybe they’re in a slightly easier position for their race starts,” Mercedes’ George Russell told PlanetF1.com and other media in Bahrain.

With launches in mind, F1TV’s Collins headed down to the pit lane at the Sakhir circuit to watch the drivers practice starts during last week’s Bahrain test.

“Now some teams have tried to get the start sequence changed for the 2026 racing season,” Collins said while standing in the Bahrain pit lane near the section where the drivers practice their launches.

“Apparently, it has been blocked by this team,” he continued, pointing at Hamilton as the Ferrari driver pulled up next to him. “Ferrari, who don’t have to rev the car for as long.

“Let’s have a look.”

But as Collins stood there, Hamilton revved the SF-26 for 22 seconds.

Collins pulled a face and, with a shake of his head, turned back to the camera.

The clip on X has 3.8 million views as of Monday morning.

One X poster said of the clip, “the amount of people who think Lewis did this on purpose is very sad”.

Collins responded.

“Actually I believe that he might have done,” he said. “He would have seen us there filming other cars launches, and pulled up right next to us. Others launched a bit further back.”

Put to him that “I think with ‘on purpose’, people mean that he revved for so long on purpose to fool people or something”, Collins replied: “He certainly stopped much closer to us than everyone else, don’t know why.”

Collins’ fellow commentator Alex Brundle was quick to defend Collins in the ‘on purpose’ accusation, which was dubbed as an ‘The Office’ moment.

“Oh mate, Sam is one of the nicest blokes ever,” he wrote.

“And so often correct/slash also correct here, they are obviously just doing something else.

“You can’t take the Mick outta Sam, that’s like standing on a puppy’s tail.”

F1’s start procedure is set to go before the F1 Commission.

Ferrari is understood to have last year already opposed a proposal put forward to change the start light sequence, to either include a minimum time or delay the minimum time for the final car to form up on the grid.

But after the FIA carried out a number of simulations and evaluations of systems processes and technical checks during the Bahrain test, the matter is set to be discussed at the upcoming F1 Commission meeting.

Several drivers have voiced their concerns.

“The difference between a good and bad start last year was you got a bit of wheelspin or you had a bad reaction time,” Oscar Piastri told PlanetF1.com and other media in Bahrain.

“This year it could be effectively like an F2 race where you almost go into anti-stall. You’re not just losing five metres or so. You can be losing six or seven spots if it doesn’t go well.

“It’s whether we use straight mode at the start or not as well, because I think a pack of 22 cars, with a couple hundred points less downforce, sounds like a recipe for disaster to me.”

Pierre Gasly, meanwhile, said F1 fans should stay tuned to the start in Australia as it could be one for the history books.

“I advise you to be sitting with your TV on in Australia, because it could be one that everybody remembers,” said the Alpine driver.

“We’ll find out [what happens]. I’m not too sure myself! It is definitely going to be more tricky than it used to be.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

