The start of the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix has been delayed due to heavy rain at Spa-Francorchamps.

Heavy showers hit Spa shortly before the start of the race at 1500 local time, causing severe visibility issues.

The cars began the formation lap behind the Safety Car as per standard procedure.

After half a lap, however, the decision was taken by Race Control to suspend the starting procedure with all cars returning to the pit lane.

More rain is expected later on Sunday afternoon in Belgium, which is likely to put the race in jeopardy.

Lando Norris, the McLaren driver and Belgian GP polesitter, commented over team radio during the formation lap that conditions were poor.

“Not ideal for the time being,” Norris told his McLaren team. “I can’t see a lot behind the Safety Car, so I can’t imagine what it’s like for everyone else.”

In a further update a short time later, Norris added: “Visibility [is the main issue]. The standing water is not too bad.”

However, Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion, did not agree with the decision to delay the start.

Verstappen was heard saying over team radio: “That’s a bit silly. We should just run a few laps. Jesus.”

He added: “Way too cautious. And now the rain is coming, the heavy rain, and there’s going to be a three-hour delay.”

The Belgian Grand Prix was effectively abandoned in 2021 with half points awarded after a single lap was completed.

Verstappen was the victor on that occasion en route to his maiden World Championship, with George Russell securing his first F1 podium after an inspired qualifying performance for Williams.

The rules have since been altered.

No points will be awarded if the leader has completed less than two laps on Sunday, with an increasing scale of points being awarded at 25 per cent and 50 per cent distance.

Full points will be awarded only if the leader completed 75 per cent or more of the scheduled race distance.

