Christian Horner swapped horsepower for “horse power” on Sunday as the Briton sat out his first Grand Prix since his Red Bull sacking.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull in the wake of the British Grand Prix as Red Bull GmbH relieved him of his operational duties with immediate effect.

Red Bull’s brief statement read: “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing.”

The bombshell announcement, which also shocked Horner, brought an end to his 20-year tenure as Red Bull Racing team principal with Horner having led the team since its inception in 2005.

The Briton transformed Red Bull from an energy drink-owned Formula 1 team into a powerhouse with two dominant periods yielding eight Drivers’ titles and six Constructors’ Championships.

This weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix marks the first race weekend since March 2005 without Horner at the helm as Red Bull team principal.

But while questions are being asked about what’s next for Horner, it seems today at least he’s enjoying his moment away from the track.

In his first social media post since his sacking, Horner posted an Instagram story of himself riding a horse, and wrote: “Different horse power this Sunday.”

Horner has yet to publicly speak about his Red Bull exit, although he did put out a statement hours after the announcement.

“After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the Team I have absolutely loved,” said the 51-year-old.

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that.

“It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic Team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.

“Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to 6 Constructors Championships and 8 Drivers Championships.

“Equally, thank you to our rivals, with whom there would be no racing at all.

“You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible. The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.”

