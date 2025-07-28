Brad Pitt F1 movie hits huge milestone with re-release uncovered

F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt hit a major cinematic milestone this weekend by crossing the $500 million box office threshold.

Analysis expect the F1 movie to keep earning, particularly now that it has been slated for an IMAX re-release in August.

F1 movie bypasses $500 million threshold

Apple Original Film’s F1: The Movie has cracked $500 million in earnings in the global market after a strong first month in theaters.

Released on June 27, the film snagged $145 million globally on its debut weekend, and fans have consistently been filling theaters to see it ever since. Even though it has since taken a step back from the spotlight thanks to the release of other blockbusters like Superman, it crossed the $509 million threshold this weekend.

The film, which stars Brad Pitt as an F1 driver brought back into competition in order to save the APXGP team from folding, was one of the most-hyped movies of the summer, combining an impressive filming budget with a marketing blitz that brought it onto the radar of fans and non-fans alike.

More on the Brad Pitt F1 movie:

👉 Brad Pitt F1 movie: Cast, release date, Lewis Hamilton involvement and more

👉 Brad Pitt F1 movie: An insider’s complete guide to the F1 film

F1: The Movie was produced by Apple, and it has easily become the company’s highest-grossing theatrical release, easily bypassing the $221 million generated by Ridley Scott’s Napoleon back in 2023.

So successful has the film been that the Apple TV+ streamings service has thrown its hat in the ring when it comes to negotiating for Formula 1’s US broadcast rights. While details are still to come, it is believed that Apple is willing to pay the $150-$200 million fee Formula 1 has requested for the rights, which marks a significant increase in price from the $85 million that ESPN paid back in 2018.

Part of F1: The Movie‘s success has to do with its innovative filming techniques. A modified Formula 2 car was used in the movie; it was loaded with cameras to capture action from every possible angle — and those angles translated well to screens in IMAX theaters.

To that point, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond confirmed that F1 will earn a re-release in his theaters beginning on Friday, August 8. Fans will have another chance to see the movie in its most impressive form, with earnings continuing to grow from there.

If that’s the case, it’s extremely likely that F1 will out-earn all of Apple’s previous theatrical releases, combined.

At the moment, F1 is expected to make its way to the Apple TV+ streaming network some time in October — though, with plenty of interest remaining in its theatrical release, that at-home streaming release date may be shifted.

Read next: Six things about the F1 movie that make it a must-see