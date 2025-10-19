Formula 1 has agreed an eight-year contract extension with the promoters of the United States Grand Prix.

It means the race at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas will remain on the F1 calendar through to 2034.

However, in order to extend further, Chron reported that the Circuit Events Local Organising Committee needed to vote on the funds that the venue would receive from the Texas Major Events Reimbursement Program.

That reportedly took place earlier this week, paving the way for the track organisers and Formula 1 to confirm an extension.

The new deal was announced on Sunday, ahead of the United States Grand Prix, by Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Bobby Epstein, the chairman of Circuit of The Americas.

Reflecting on the new contract, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Since 2012 the United States Grand Prix has continued to grow in strength and popularity, and I want to thank the City of Austin and Travis County for hosting us.

“Each year, the event at the Circuit of the Americas stands out as a true highlight for fans, drivers, and teams alike, drawing hundreds of thousands of passionate supporters who come to witness the thrilling on-track action and soak up the vibrant energy of the circuit and the city.

“As Formula 1 continues to grow and thrive in the United States, we are proud to extend our partnership with Bobby Epstein and his outstanding team in Austin, as well as with Governor Abbott, whose leadership has been instrumental in supporting the sport’s development in Texas and beyond.

“Both have shown unwavering commitment to F1, and their shared vision and investment have played a vital role in establishing the strong foundation we now enjoy in the U.S.”

Epstein added: “We’re glad Formula 1 has found a home in Texas, and are grateful to the fans, teams, and the entire F1 community who have consistently supported us and made The United States Grand Prix a favorite stop on the global calendar.

“Equally, we’re proud of – and appreciate – the people of Central Texas who have been such welcoming hosts! With this contract, COTA will overtake Watkins Glen as the longest serving Formula 1 track in the United States.

“Thanks to the great support and a wonderful host city, the United States Grand Prix has grown to be one of the world’s biggest single weekend sporting events – with an unrivalled annual economic impact.”

The 5.5km long circuit held its first race in 2012 and saw the then McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton as its winner. The Briton went on to become a five-time winner at the Circuit of the Americas, before Red Bull came to the fore after Covid with Max Verstappen claiming three on the trot from 2021 to 2023.

Starting from pole position this Sunday, the reigning World Champion is the favourite to claim the grand prix win, adding to his Sprint victory from Saturday.

Austin is one of three F1 races in America for the 2025 season, along with the Miami Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix, both of which