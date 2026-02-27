The first Cadillac Formula 1 car finally has a name. Say hello to the MAC-26!

The Mario Andretti Cadillac 26 to give it its full name, is a car which honours the 1978 World Champion Mario Andretti, who serves as a director on the board of Cadillac, Formula 1’s newest team.

Cadillac MAC-26 named after Mario Andretti for F1 2026

F1 2026 pre-season is in the books, a period which must be deemed a success for Cadillac, as it got crucial mileage on the clock of its first F1 creation.

It was a car which, until now, had been unnamed.

“The chassis does have a name, and we’re going to be sharing that in the coming weeks,” Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss had teased to PlanetF1.com and others earlier in the month.

“It’s actually a special name. So stay tuned for that.”

The unveiling of Cadillac’s first F1 car name lived up to that billing. Its MAC-26 identity is a tribute to Mario Andretti.

It was in 1978, as a Lotus driver, that Andretti reached the Formula 1 pinnacle as World Champion.

The Andretti family navigated a bumpy road full of obstacles when trying to get the team, to ultimately be known as Cadillac, onto the Formula 1 grid.

After initial Formula 1 objections, the green light was given. Cadillac will be powered by a Ferrari engine in the coming years, while a General Motors power unit is in the works.

Reacting to the MAC-26 identity unveiling, Towriss said: “Naming our first chassis MAC-26 reflects the spirit Mario carried into Formula 1 and the belief that an American team belongs on this stage.

“His story embodies the American dream and inspires how we approach building this team every day.”

Mario Andretti is widely quoted as having said: “Racing has been the joy of my life.

“It is the ultimate compliment that the Cadillac Formula 1 Team sees those years as meaningful and worthy of recording with this honour.

“I cherish the opportunity that it gives me to have a lasting bond with F1 and am genuinely appreciative of everyone who continues to acknowledge my part in racing history.”

Cadillac has one of the most experienced driver pairings anywhere on the grid in Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez. Between them, they boast 16 grand prix wins, 10 for Bottas and six for Perez.

They have contributed to a combined seven Constructors’ Championship wins. During Bottas’ five years with Mercedes between 2017-21, the Silver Arrows were crowned Constructors’ Champions every year, as part of an eight-season streak.

Red Bull won the Constructors’ crown in 2022 and 2023 with Max Verstappen and Perez.

Soon, Bottas and Perez will debut the Cadillac MAC-26 in grand prix action. The season-opener in Melbourne takes place from 6-8 March.

