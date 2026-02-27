Lewis Hamilton said he has taken his winter training to an all-time intensity high ahead of the F1 2026 season.

Ferrari came away from Bahrain testing fancied as one of the grid’s leading teams. Hamilton, Ferrari’s seven-time World Champion, is determined to “show up stronger than ever this year” with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on the horizon.

Lewis Hamilton steps up F1 2026 preparations

The F1 ground effect era which caused Hamilton great difficulty at times is over. He will look to resume his pursuit of that record eighth title in 2026, and banish the demons of a harrowing first season with Ferrari, as the new chassis and engine regulations come into effect.

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari set the ultimate pace of testing, though it was the Scuderia’s long run performance in Bahrain which sparked optimism.

McLaren principal Andrea Stella saw enough to declare Ferrari and Mercedes the “teams to beat” going into Melbourne.

Hamilton has since taken to Instagram to document his training ahead of the F1 2026 campaign.

Alongside videos of him out running, and performing exercises in the studio, Hamilton added the caption: “This is the most I’ve ever trained between seasons.

“I’m pushing hard every day to show up stronger than ever this year.

“With lifting, cardio, flexibility and strength training, everything is about progress and endurance and going further than the day before.

“See you soon, Melbourne.”

Lewis Hamilton must strike in F1 2026

Hamilton has cut a far more upbeat character during pre-season. Indeed, he has vowed that the alarmingly negative mindset which enveloped him at times last season is gone for good.

So, that is the mental side. On the driving front, Williams’ Alex Albon has tipped these smaller, lower downforce cars to play to the strengths of Hamilton’s driving style.

Hamilton will certainly be hoping that this rings true, and the signs so far are positive.

But, F1 2026 has a sense of now or never attached to it, if Hamilton is to finally win that record eighth Drivers’ Championship.

He is 41 going into the season, and having taken his training to a new level of intensity with renewed optimism, there could be no way back if he does not clear this historic hurdle in 2026.

Few of Hamilton’s peers doubt his continued ability despite last year’s struggles. Now, it is time to prove that it was the car, and that this new generation of Formula 1 will allow the real Lewis Hamilton to thrive again.

