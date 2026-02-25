Lando Norris reignited the 2021 Abu Dhabi controversy after discussing Lewis Hamilton being a seven-time world champion.

As the crowd gathered at an event with Norris and McLaren CEO Zak Brown, which looked back at the Briton’s title-winning season at the Hammersmith Apollo, yelled back “eight” when talking about the Ferrari driver’s title tally, Norris conceded it “should have been eight”.

Lando Norris says Lewis Hamilton ‘should have eight’ titles

Four years on from the 2021 championship-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, emotions still run high regarding the events that ultimately decided that Max Verstappen was the sport’s new champion.

Verstappen and Hamilton lined up on the Yas Marina grid tied on points in a winner-takes-all scenario.

Hamilton led most of the race and appeared on course to win his eighth title when then-FIA race director Michael Masi restarted the race after a late Safety Car, but only allowed the lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen, who had stopped for fresh tyres but remained P2 in the running order, to unlap themselves.

It was an unprecedented decision, and it created controversy as Verstappen, with his new tyres, easily swooped past Hamilton at Turn 5 to win the race and the title.

While Verstappen and Red Bull celebrated their success, Hamilton declared the race had “been manipulated” while his Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Masi that “it was not right”.

Mercedes and Hamilton supporters also cried foul, with allegations that the driver had been robbed.

It’s a sentiment that still lingers four years later as Norris found out when he was speaking to fans during a recent promotional event alongside his McLaren team principal Zak Brown.

“It’s a different car, you know, he’s got more experience than basically everyone,” he said in the clip, which has circulated on social media.

“So, certainly, he’s not won seven world championships…”

The crowd was quick to pounce on that, yelling “eight” to the McLaren driver.

“Should have been eight,” Norris chipped in.

Continuing, he added: “He’s not done it in the way he has at all by only just being good enough then, he’s easily got what it takes.

“It’ll be cool, I also want to see. I think it’s a cool thing to see, you know, Lewis back at the top and fighting, which I’m sure you will be seeing more of this year.”

Lando Norris: “(Lewis Hamilton) has … won seven world championships *pause* … should have been eight.” pic.twitter.com/8xQ5DafZ0A — sim (@simscircuit) February 24, 2026

Norris was critical of the race director’s decision that Sunday in Abu Dhabi, claiming it was done for “TV”.

Asked by The Race if he was surprised that only some cars were allowed to unlap themselves, he replied: “Yes.

“I didn’t actually know it was only the first few, up to Max.

“So it was obviously made to be a fight, it was for the TV of course, it was for the result.

“Whether or not it was fair, it was not up to me to decide. I just have to say congrats to both drivers.”

“To suddenly do it just for the final lap and for a one-lap shootout, I’m a bit surprised by,” he added.

