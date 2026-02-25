Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli predicts his car’s battery system is going to experience “quite a bit of a shock” at the Australian Grand Prix, given the energy demands at Albert Park.

Since it was reprofiled in 2021, Albert Park has become the scene of one of the fastest races on the Formula 1 calendar, and that power demand has already prompted predictions that Formula 1’s all-new battery system will be pushed to its limits.

Kimi Antonelli flags Mercedes battery concern before Australian Grand Prix

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Antonelli enjoyed two productive tests in Bahrain before the season started, his main hiccup coming on the final day when he had to pull over after 49 laps of the Bahrain International Circuit.

With the new Formula 1 power units having a 50/50 split in power between internal combustion and electrical elements, drivers will be required to charge and deploy battery power throughout the lap to optimise lap time.

Given Albert Park features significant distances without any heavy braking zones, including a flat-out stretch from Turn 7 to Turn 11, the battery system is set to be pushed to its limits at the season opener.

As a result, Antonelli confirmed he will be spending plenty of time in the Mercedes simulator after testing, not least to ensure he is as prepared as he can be for the challenges that Melbourne will present, compared to Bahrain.

More about the F1 2026 season as it approaches

F1 2026 driver line-up: Which drivers are confirmed for the 2026 grid?

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

“I mean, definitely will do a lot,” Antonelli told PlanetF1.com and other outlets about his upcoming simulator work before the Australian Grand Prix.

“But it’s mainly to get the deployment right, because Melbourne is going to be a lot different than what we’ve experienced here. And for the battery, it’s going to be quite a bit of a shock.

“So, we just need to find the best deployment, and that’s why there will be a lot – well, for sure, for everyone, there will be a lot of sim work, just to get it right.

“Also here [in Bahrain], we had six days of testing, so plenty of time to tune it and to find the best way, but in Melbourne, we’ve only got three practices, and then we’re into qualifying, so we just need to really be spot on from the first session.”

Antonelli’s Mercedes team heads into the new season widely regarded as title favourites, having impressed rivals with the early pace of the W17 in testing.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Christian Horner reveals ‘loss and hurt’ after Red Bull axing