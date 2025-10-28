Carlos Sainz’s two penalties for speeding in the pit lane were a result of damage to his wheel-rim sensors in his first-lap collision with Liam Lawson, it has emerged.

After a slow start to his Williams career following his high-profile move from Ferrari, Sainz has enjoyed an upturn in form since the F1 2025 summer break.

Carlos Sainz Mexican GP penalties a legacy of Liam Lawson clash

The Spaniard claimed the first podium of his Williams career by finishing third at last month’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, equalling the result in the recent United States Grand Prix sprint race.

Sainz reached Q3 for the fourth time in the last six rounds by qualifying seventh in Mexico before being forced to serve a five-place grid penalty for causing a collision with Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Austin, Texas.

Starting 12th, Sainz collided with Racing Bulls driver Lawson at the first corner of Sunday’s race before picking up two separate penalties for speeding in the pit lane.

The first offence during his first pit stop on Lap 18 saw Sainz hit with a five-second penalty for exceeding the 80 kilometres per hour speed limit by 0.2kph.

Analysis: Mexican Grand Prix

👉 Mexican GP conclusions: Big Norris chance, Verstappen illusion, new Hamilton document incoming

👉 Mexico City Grand Prix driver ratings: Norris leads perfect 10s; Sainz sorrow

The second, which occurred after his second stop on Lap 46, resulted in him receiving a drive-through penalty having breached the speed limit by 9.8kph.

PlanetF1.com understands that the Williams team instructed Sainz to avoid using the pit limiter during his second stop having become aware of the problem.

However, he exceeded the speed limit while accelerating at the exit of the pit lane.

Sainz went on to withdraw from the race with three laps remaining after spinning and hitting the wall at the stadium section, triggering a Virtual Safety Car.

He was officially classified in 17th place having completed 90 per cent of the full race distance.

It has emerged that Sainz’s problems with the pit limiter were a legacy of his clash with Lawson on the opening lap, with the incident causing damage to his wheel-speed sensors.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “A race full of issues, compromised probably by the contact at the start.

“I think we were three or four into [Turn] 1 and there was a big melee. I think we were three or four cars side by side, like always in Mexico. A tricky one.

“I think I damaged my rim, which damaged my first set of tyres, my rim sensor, my speed sensors of the tyre and my speed limiter wasn’t working.

“And from there on, even if we got five-second penalty at the first pit stop, we were still in the hunt for points.

“But then we had to do a second pit stop. We had the issue again with the pit limiter and we basically had a very difficult day.

“A shame because I was really quick. And even if I had a compromised strategy, compromised tyres, compromised car, we were quick.

“But too many issues.”

More on Carlos Sainz and Williams from PlanetF1.com

👉 Carlos Sainz news

👉 Williams news

Sainz’s comments come after Lawson criticised the Williams driver for his perceived lack of “awareness” at the start, having made contact with the Racing Bulls driver as he sought to take to the run-off area.

Lawson said: “I had a really good start and then basically there was a lot of space on the outside, so I filled the gap and a lot of guys were sliding at Turn 1.

“But I left plenty of space next to Carlos and I think he’s decided to cut the chicane, but hasn’t looked left. I’m right there and he’s just driven into the side of me.

“It’s something that just sucks. I think you’ve got to have more awareness, honestly.

“But it’s destroyed the side of our car and then we had to retire.”

Asked if he will seek talks with Sainz after the latest incident between the pair, coming two months after a controversial collision in the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Lawson added: “There’s not really much I can say.

“I don’t think he’s done it intentionally. I’m sure he’s not intentionally driven into me, but it’s just one of those things.

“I completely understand Turn 1 on the first lap. It’s chaotic.

“But we’re all trying to be aware of what’s going on and you can’t just decide to cut the chicane without looking to your left, because he’s hit me so hard that it’s just destroyed the whole side of the floor, broken my front wing and just killed our race.

“We were three seconds a lap off after that. It’s just one of those things, unfortunately.”

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Read next: What happened to Oscar Piastri? Mexico GP data provides clear answer