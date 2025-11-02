Charles Leclerc has announced some huge personal news, as he and Alexandra Saint Mleux are now engaged.

The Ferrari star took to social media over the weekend to announce the news from his personal life.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux engaged

On Sunday evening, Leclerc posted a series of photos to his own social media, showing him and long-term girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux embracing and kissing.

With their beloved pet dachshund Leo, a regular visitor to the F1 paddock excited to be involved in the photoshoot, Leclerc’s caption was simple as he announced that he and Saint Mleix are engaged to be wed.

“Mr². & Mrs. Leclerc 💍❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.

He didn’t share any further details, such as the story of the proposal or when a wedding may take place, but one photo showed a dog collar with the words “Dad wants to marry you!”, suggesting the proposal may have been a coordinated effort between the Ferrari driver and Leo.

Further photos showed celebrations between the pair including a collection of cakes and roses, with an inscribed ‘dog bone’ that said “She said yes!”

Leclerc and Saint Mleux have been dating since mid-2023, with the 22-year old Italian first spotted in the background of a video of Leclerc at the Paris Fashion Week in March 2023.

Saint Mleux, a social media influencer, has become a fashion model and digital content creator while finishing her university studies in art literature.

With the post confirming his engagement quickly racking up over a million likes, the first acknowledgement from the F1 world was from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who simply wrote, “Congrats!”, which was quickly followed by Leclerc’s former teammate, Carlos Sainz, writing “Yesssss!”

Leclerc will be one of precious few married F1 drivers, with only Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez married from his F1 2026 grid mates. Some, such as Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas, have been previously married, and most of the current grid are currently in serious relationships, with their girlfriends almost as famous as the drivers themselves among some factions of the F1 fandom.

Congratulations to Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux, from everyone at PlanetF1.com.

