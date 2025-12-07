Charles Leclerc has warned Ferrari “it’s now or never” for a title fight after the Scuderia went through another regulation set without a title.

Leclerc’s unexpected pace in the final race of Abu Dhabi was symptomatic of a Ferrari team that can go from one of the quickest cars on the grid one week to one of the slowest the next and with the season over, Leclerc wants improvement next year.

Leclerc has been made to endure more than his fair share of frustration since donning the Ferrari red but 2025 has been yet another year of disappointment as pre-season hope of a title push amounted to P5 in the Drivers’ standings.

Asked for his thoughts for 2026 now that the year was over, Leclerc said Ferrari had to show improvement and remarked that it was “now or never.”

“It’s tough, but at the same time, I think the whole team is hugely motivated for next year,” he told media including PlanetF1.com.

“Because it’s such a big change, a huge opportunity to show what Ferrari is capable of and it’s now or never.

“So I really hope that we will start this new era on the right foot, because it’s important for the four years after.”

Asked if he still had confidence in Ferrari, Leclerc said “I do” but warned that if they get it wrong, they will be living with the consequence for years to come.

“Maybe not the first three, four races but by race six, seven, I think we’ll have a good idea of who are the teams that will be dominating for the four years.”

Having once been thought of as inseparable, Leclerc departing Ferrari for the hope of a championship is not entirely unrealistic. Reports of an exit clause in his long-term contract emerged last month while chairman John Elkann openly criticised both him and partner Lewis Hamilton.

Leclerc was asked if this was his toughest season to date and while he was unable to say yes or no, he said it was “for sure a very difficult one.”

“It’s tough, whether it’s the toughest or not, I tend to forget those negative emotions as quickly as possible,” he said. “So I don’t know if it’s the worst one, but for sure, it’s a very difficult one.”

Leclerc’s P5 was his joint worst result of the current regulation cycle. His P2 in 2022, during which he started the year very strongly, remains his best as one of F1 to date.

