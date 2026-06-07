Chris McCarthy has revealed that he was off-air in Monaco after suffering an epileptic seizure ahead of Saturday’s Formula 2 Sprint race.

McCarthy is a lead commentator for not only Formula 2, but also Formula 3.

Chris McCarthy explains Monaco Formula 2 commentary absence

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Working for F1TV, McCarthy was in Monaco this weekend where Formula 3 is contesting the second round of its season, while Formula 2 is onto round four.

The Briton was in the commentary box for Thursday’s practices and Friday’s qualifying but missed Saturday’s F2 action after suffering an epileptic seizure.

He was taken to hospital and released later the same day.

“Thanks to everyone for all the messages,” he wrote on X.

“Unfortunately I was not able to commentate on F2 as I suffered an epileptic seizure before the race. Glad to say I’m all okay & heading back from the hospital to rest up for the weekend.

“Thanks to Alice and Alex for taking over.”

McCarthy confirmed a few hours later that he would also not be commenting on Sunday.

“Incredibly grateful to everyone for the messages of support, it really means a huge amount,” he said. “Will be resting up tomorrow to enjoy the racing from home.

“Should be back again soon.”

The reins were handed to Alex Brundle and former W Series racer Alice Powell on Saturday, with the pair also leading the junior series’ commentary on Sunday.

His fellow commentator Brundle wished him well.

“Mate, we were concerned for you,” he wrote. “Glad you are feeling a little better, rest up and we’ll see you for the next one.”

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok added: “Glad to hear you’re ok Chris! Get well soon.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Vowles reveals ‘honest’ Sainz talks as Williams future questions emerge