Red Bull driver Max Verstappen says he has “full belief and trust” in Formula 1’s stakeholders to “make the right call” over the proposed F1 2027 rule changes.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed on Friday that Ferrari and Audi could prevent the planned move away from the current 50-50 power split for next season.

Max Verstappen has ‘full belief’ in ‘right call’ for F1 2027

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Verstappen has been a fierce critic of the F1 2026 rules, warning on several occasions this year that his unhappiness with the regulations could drive him away from the sport.

A series of tweaks have been made to the current rules in an attempt to make the regulations more palatable for competitors and spectators.

The FIA announced last month that a change to the engine rules had been agreed in principle for F1 2027 to achieve a split closer to 60-40 between internal combustion and electrical power.

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However, PlanetF1.com revealed on Friday that the plans may not come to fruition with Ferrari and Audi voicing opposition.

Ferrari is understood to have concerns related to the implementation of the FIA’s ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] scheme.

Meanwhile, Audi is thought to be open to a 60-40 split, but would rather see a gradual change with a smaller tweak for 2027 before completing the move to a 60-40 split in 2028.

Gernot Dollner, the chief executive of Audi, confirmed Audi’s stance on Friday in Monaco.

Asked about the proposed changes for F1 2027, Dollner told PlanetF1.com and other select media: “We would prefer to stay with what we have right now due to two reasons.

“First of all, we all have to work on the system we have in the car right now. There’s a lot of stuff to optimise in our project and the change would not help us on our path to optimise the actual drivetrain.

“The other aspect is a cost cap. It would take away money from other areas that we would prefer to put the money to.

“That’s our view, but also the FIA’s leading the process.

“We are part of the process and I would expect that, in the coming days or weeks, there will be a solution and a rule for ’27.”

Verstappen warned last month that he will be forced to consider his future in Formula 1 if the changes for F1 2027 do not go through.

And he has expressed his hope that all parties will “make the right call for motorsport and F1 in general for the future.”

Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Monaco: “To be honest, I think these discussions are ongoing so they’re not up to me now.

“But I have full belief and trust, also on the FIA side, that they make the right call for motorsport and F1 in general for the future, so I leave that up to them.”

PlanetF1.com revealed in April that the FIA had met with drivers ahead of a vote on tweaks to the F1 2026 rules before the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen welcomed the increased collaboration between the drivers and F1’s stakeholders, claiming the 2026 situation “could have been avoided” if the drivers had been given a voice in the process.

He added: “I think I’ve said everything that I wanted to say and, at the same time, I think what already has been very good this year is that we have been involved in the discussions and they’ve been a lot more open.

“Actually having meetings with them was great – I think that’s exactly what we need to do also in the future, then I think this could have been avoided a little bit.

“But I think a lot of positive steps have been taken already this year for the future.”

PlanetF1.com understands that Red Bull, Mercedes and Honda are all open to a modification to the engine rules for 2027 despite the disruption it would bring.

With a supermajority required for the changes to go through, however, the opposition by Ferrari and Audi could result in the regulations remaining unchanged for next season.

Speaking at the Canadian Grand Prix last month, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies admitted that “nobody” is “comfortable” with changing the rules at such a late stage.

He said: “We support any step that the sport wants to make to get closer to flat-out qualifying and to flat-out racing.

“As Red Bull Ford Powertrains, for sure, we support this change.

“You will find nobody comfortable with changing so late for next year and that’s why we have so many discussions.

“But certainly we are happy to step out of that comfort zone for the benefit of the sport and to get something in place for ’27.

“Is there a sense of unanimity? Of course, because it’s conversations that put us all out of our comfort zone.

“It needs quite a few discussions. It’s a work in progress and I have confidence we’ll land in the right place.”

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