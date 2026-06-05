Consensus over F1 2027 engine rule changes has been disrupted, with Audi emerging as a firm blocker to proposals that would rebalance power units in favour of combustion over electrification.

With Ferrari also raising concerns, debate among the Power Unit Advisory Committee stakeholders is intensifying ahead of a decisive round of talks.

Audi stance complicates F1 engine rules 2027 overhaul talks

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PlanetF1.com revealed on Friday discussions this weekend in Monaco will be held to discuss proposals to revert to a 60-40 power ratio in favour of combustion power over electrical deployment.

Agreed in principle in the days following the Miami Grand Prix, PlanetF1.com has learned that both Ferrari and Audi have since expressed concerns.

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner has now gone on record confirming the German marque’s position on F1 2027 engine rule proposals.

“We would prefer to stay with what we have right now, due to two reasons,” he told PlanetF1.com and other selected media in Monaco.

“First of all, we first of all have to work on the system we have in the car right now, and there’s a lot of stuff to optimise in our project, and the change would not help us on our path to optimise the actual drive train.

“The other aspect is a cost cap.

“It would take away money from other areas that we would prefer to put the money to.

“That’s our view, but also the FIA’s leading the process.

“We are part of the process, and I would expect that, in the upcoming days or weeks, there will be there will be a solution and a rule for ’27.”

To change the ratio, it’s been proposed that fuel flow rate be increased such that the internal combustion engine gains an effective 50kW.

That would be complemented by a 50kW reduction on the electrical side, combining to shift the power ratio split from near 50-50 to 60-40.

For the proposal to succeed in time for F1 2027, it requires support from super majority among the Power Unit Advisory Committee.

Audi’s objections could therefore be moot provided the other four power unit manufacturers support the proposal.

While Ferrari is known to hold concerns, PlanetF1.com understands there’s also a willingness to compromise.

Asked whether Audi would do likewise, Dollner appear to hold a hard line.

“First we need the decision on the regulation, and then of course we have a view, what that would mean to our development process,” he said.

“But if the regulation comes, we have to adapt to it. It’s like that. But we would prefer not to have it, that’s crystal clear.”

The current power unit regulations were drafted as a means to attract manufacturers, most notably Audi, into Formula 1.

What has resulted is an unpopular engine configuration that has alienated fans and been heavily criticised by drivers.

With F1 largely stuck with the current power unit layout until at least 2030, the F1 2027 proposal is intended to be a step back towards a more publicly amenable solution within the current constraints.

Beyond that, there is a push for simpler engines potentially even a return to V8s, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem championing that concept.

However, that cannot realistically change until 2031 when the current Concorde Agreement expires, or 2030 should there be sufficient support within the paddock.

“The regulation discussion regarding the year 2030-31 is led by FIA,” Dollner said.

“We are part of that process, and I think it’s a good process been set up. We are open to what’s coming.

“Our perspective was always that we want a regulation that has efficiency and sustainability in the focus.

“If you ask me for my preference, [it is] to have a turbo charged engine is more important than the number of cylinders.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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