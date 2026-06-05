Oliver Bearman was heard branding Esteban Ocon an “idiot” over team radio as a row broke out between the Haas drivers in FP1 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Onboard footage showed Ocon travelling closely behind Bearman’s car in the early stages of the session.

Esteban Ocon vs Oliver Bearman in Monaco Grand Prix team radio

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The Frenchman was reminded by his race engineer, Laura Muller, to back up to create some space to Bearman’s car ahead.

Ocon was heard responding angrily, accusing his teammate of blocking him twice during hot laps.

The full exchange in FP1 in Monaco went as follows:

Muller: “You can just back up a bit.”

Ocon: “Yeah, he doesn’t have to f*ck my laps twice as well, you know! On the fast…”

Bearman: “What an idiot, man.”

Bearman: “That was so stupid from Esteban.”

Oliver Bearman vs Esteban Ocon: Haas head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Ocon, who had uncomfortable relationships with previous teammates Sergio Perez (Force India) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine), found himself largely outclassed by Bearman last season, finishing behind his teammate in the British driver’s rookie campaign.

The 29-year-old’s struggles have continued in the early stages of F1 2026, with the former Alpine driver scoring just a single point across the opening five races.

He trails Bearman, who has claimed three points finishes including fifth in China, by 17 points entering the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

PlanetF1.com understands that the futures of both Bearman and Ocon are not guaranteed beyond the end of this season.

Ocon and Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu recently hit out at false rumours that the pair had a dramatic fall out at last month’s Miami Grand Prix.

Ocon said: “Honestly, complete bulls**t to be honest. It’s unbelievable.

“I was just talking with Ayao just now. The article I saw was calling him Ryo Komatsu, which is quite funny, and they were even saying that we had like a massive dispute in Miami and this is complete nonsense.

“Honestly, it’s all fabricated, complete bulls**t.

“As I said, I came to this team for the reason that I have known Ayao [for] so long, I’ve got a great relationship with him.

“That’s always been the case and there’s nothing like what people have been saying going on.

“It’s completely not true. I’m fully focused on what I have to do, the job I have to do with the team.”

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