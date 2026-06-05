McLaren is out of pocket €5,000, although the fine is suspended for 12 months, after Lando Norris arrived late to Thursday’s FIA press conference in Monaco.

The FIA announced on Thursday that Leclerc, as well as Lando Norris, were under investigation after arriving late to Thursday’s FIA press conference at the Monaco Grand Prix.

FIA verdict on Charles Leclerc’s Monaco GP press conference breach

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The two were on the roster to attend Thursday’s opening press conference, but it began a few minutes late as both Leclerc and Norris were late to arrive.

They were called to the stewards’ office on Friday morning, with Leclerc heading in 10 minutes before Norris.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Ferrari was handed a €5,000 fine for the infringement with Norris and McLaren set to face the same punishment as they too blamed a prior commitment for his tardiness.

The FIA stewards ruling read: “Noting that in accordance with Article 9.15.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code, the Competitor is responsible for the actions of its driver, the penalty is imposed on the Competitor.”

As with Leclerc, the stewards suspended the fine for a period of 12 months “subject to no further breach of a similar nature”.

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Although Norris will line up on the Monaco Grand Prix grid as the most recent winner of the Monte Carlo street race, the McLaren driver has tipped either Ferrari or Mercedes for the victory.

“I think our run into this weekend this time last year was probably a little bit better than we’ve had this year,” he conceded to PlanetF1.com and other media in Monaco, “so maybe not quite to the level it was last season.

“But I think we’re optimistic. We still want to come in with hopes of trying to achieve a pole and trying to achieve a win. That’s still the goals we want to set ourselves.

“But Ferrari and Mercedes have obviously been very strong, Mercedes even more so, so we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

“We don’t want to be too optimistic, but at the same time we want to come into our weekends at the minute, I think we’ve given ourselves the chance to come into weekends with the belief that it is possible.

“That’s the way we want to stay for now.”

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