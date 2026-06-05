F1 results: Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 1 – Leclerc fastest as Hadjar, Alonso crash
Full F1 session results from Free Practice 1 on the streets of Monte Carlo ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc was fastest in a session twice interrupted by red flags, heading a Ferrari one-two.
F1 results from FP1 at 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:13.978
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:14.204
|+0.226
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:14.491
|+0.513
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:14.537
|+0.559
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:14.983
|+1.005
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:15.291
|+1.313
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:15.343
|+1.365
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:15.565
|+1.587
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:15.750
|+1.772
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:15.828
|+1.85
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:15.989
|+2.011
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:16.041
|+2.063
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:16.148
|+2.17
|14
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:16.170
|+2.192
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:16.189
|+2.211
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:16.292
|+2.314
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:16.333
|+2.355
|18
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:16.389
|+2.411
|19
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:16.431
|+2.453
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:16.678
|+2.7
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:17.460
|+3.482
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:17.556
|+3.578
Charles Leclerc tops Free Practice 1
An aggressive lap saw Leclerc go fastest in the final minutes of the hour to head a Ferrari one-two.
Isack Hadjar crashed out after losing the back end of his Red Bull at the exit of the Swimming Pool, nosing into the barrier to draw the red flag.
Fernando Alonso also caused an interruption when he tagged the barrier approaching the final chicane, leaving part of his front wing in the middle of the track.
Check out the full report here.
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