Full F1 session results from Free Practice 1 on the streets of Monte Carlo ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc was fastest in a session twice interrupted by red flags, heading a Ferrari one-two.

F1 results from FP1 at 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.978 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:14.204 +0.226 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.491 +0.513 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:14.537 +0.559 5 George Russell Mercedes 1:14.983 +1.005 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.291 +1.313 7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:15.343 +1.365 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:15.565 +1.587 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:15.750 +1.772 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:15.828 +1.85 11 Alex Albon Williams 1:15.989 +2.011 12 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:16.041 +2.063 13 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:16.148 +2.17 14 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:16.170 +2.192 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:16.189 +2.211 16 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:16.292 +2.314 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:16.333 +2.355 18 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:16.389 +2.411 19 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:16.431 +2.453 20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.678 +2.7 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:17.460 +3.482 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.556 +3.578

Charles Leclerc tops Free Practice 1

An aggressive lap saw Leclerc go fastest in the final minutes of the hour to head a Ferrari one-two.

Isack Hadjar crashed out after losing the back end of his Red Bull at the exit of the Swimming Pool, nosing into the barrier to draw the red flag.

Fernando Alonso also caused an interruption when he tagged the barrier approaching the final chicane, leaving part of his front wing in the middle of the track.

Check out the full report here.

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