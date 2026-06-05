The FIA has fined the Mercedes F1 team €100 after George Russell committed a minor pit-lane speeding breach in FP1 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Russell was classified fifth in the opening hour of practice in Monte Carlo as the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc set the pace.

Mercedes fined by FIA after George Russell caught speeding by FIA

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The British driver lapped around 0.5 seconds off the pace of Mercedes teammate and runaway F1 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who was classified one spot ahead in fourth.

Russell was clocked travelling at 60.3 kilometres per hour in the pit lane during FP1 in Monaco, exceeding the 60km/h limit in place for this event.

The FIA has responded by imposing a small €100 fine on the Mercedes team.

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Russell is going in search of his first victory since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

He recorded his first retirement of the F1 2026 season at the last race in Canada, with Antonelli’s fourth consecutive victory putting him 43 points clear of his Mercedes teammate at the top of the standings.

The stewards have had a busy weekend so far in Monte Carlo, with McLaren driver Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc summoned on Thursday for arriving late to the FIA press conference.

Rather than taking action against the drivers involved, the FIA punished their respective teams with McLaren and Ferrari handed suspended €5,000 fines.

A number of other incidents also caught the stewards’ attention in FP1 in Monaco.

Leclerc was once again summoned for allegedly impeding the Racing Bulls car of Liam Lawson at Turn 18, otherwise known as La Rascasse.

Lawson’s teammate Arvid Lindblad was also called to the stewards over an impeding incident with Oscar Piastri, the McLaren driver.

Lindblad allegedly impeded Piastri’s car at Turn 12, known as Tabac.

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