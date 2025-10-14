Christian Horner ‘played a character’ theory as next F1 move predicted – F1 news round-up

Susie Wolff has spoken out about Christian Horner, while Mick Schumacher has returned to a single-seater during an IndyCar test. Check out Tuesday’s F1 news headlines.

F1 news: Christian Horner ‘played a character’ at Red Bull

Susie Wolff has said Christian Horner – a long-time professional nemesis of her husband Toto – has always “played a character very well”, and said the internal investigation by Red Bull into allegations about his behaviour did divert positive attention away from the burgeoning F1 Academy.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Wolff said, “Christian was supportive of F1 Academy and for that I’ll always be grateful.

“It was a real shame for the sport – the whole drama that was created with the allegations.

“We were getting so much positive momentum with F1 Academy and that all kicked off and suddenly everyone wanted to interview me about that [the Horner saga].

“He was someone that played a character very well.

“But I do think that incident maybe wasn’t the best for the image of the sport and showed that we’ve still got work to do.”

F1 news: Predicting Christian Horner’s next F1 moves

Speaking of Horner, Oliver Harden has shared his thoughts on where the former Red Bull boss might end in F1 2026, if and when he secures a new position elsewhere on the grid.

Do you agree with Oliver’s opinions?

F1 news: Ranking the most controversial United States Grand Prix

From a double disqualification to a collapsing Nigel Mansell, and all the way to that infamous six-car race at Indianapolis, check out PlanetF1.com’s list of the most controversial United States Grand Prix!

Might this year’s race make it to the next list?

F1 news: Susie Wolff has not abandoned FIA case

Susie Wolff has confirmed her legal case against the FIA has not been abandoned, following an incident at the tail end of 2023.

The FIA launched an inquiry in December 2023 following a media report that rivals had expressed concerns that the Wolffs’ relationship presented a conflict of interest.

The probe was dropped 48 hours later after nine of the 10 teams issued identical statements declaring their opposition to the investigation and denying that they had raised complaints.

Wolff revealed three months later that she had “personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4th of March [2024] in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA.”

“I refused to be treated that way,” she said.

“It created a huge amount of articles doubting my integrity. People can have their opinions on [whether] what I do is good or not.

“But that’s something I won’t allow to happen, that people attack my integrity.”

F1 news: Mick Schumacher carries out IndyCar test

With Mick Schumacher still hopeful of finding a way back onto the F1 grid, but opportunities proving few and far between, the German driver has carried out an initial IndyCar test as he weighs up his future options.

“Obviously, my target the past couple of years has been to go back to Formula 1, but that option hasn’t quite opened up this year or the years previous to that,” he said, during the test.

“So at some point I want to race again in single-seaters, and therefore [this] option is a good one.”

