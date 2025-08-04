Damon Hill has pondered whether Lewis Hamilton has another year in him on the Formula 1 grid, as it will only “get harder” for the 40-year-old.

Hamilton looked to head into Formula 1’s annual summer break with a good result at the Hungaroring, a track where he has won eight times, but it was not to be.

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It’s tough to know when it’s time

The seven-time World Champion was eliminated from qualifying in Q2, out in P12 as he fell 0.016s short of progressing.

That his team-mate Charles Leclerc went on to secure pole position only added to Hamilton’s misery.

So much so, he told Sky F1 that Ferrari should “probably” put a different driver in the SF-25.

“It’s just me every time,” he said. “I’m useless, absolutely useless.

“Team has no problem, you’ve seen the car’s on pole. They probably need to change driver.”

Hamilton continued to raise eyebrows about his future in Formula 1 when he spoke with the media, including PlanetF1.com, after failing to make up a single position in the grand prix.

Saying his feelings were the “same” as they were after qualifying, he added: “I have nothing else to say.”

Asked if he will definitely be driving the Ferrari when F1 returns with the Dutch GP, he replied: “I look forward to coming back… Hopefully I will be back, yeah.”

But whether he’ll continue next season or call time on his 19-year Formula 1 career, Hill concedes that’s a “tough” call to make.

Hamilton signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari, one believed to extend to 2027, that’s worth a reported $50 million and $55 million per year.

Hill took to X to share his thoughts on Hamilton’s Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

“Sad to see Sir Lewis so downhearted,” he wrote.

“It’s tough to know when it’s time. Another year? It gets harder.

“Maybe a good holiday is needed?”

As for the race, the 1996 World Champion was impressed with the action at the Hungaroring, which saw Lando Norris take the win ahead of a charging Oscar Piastri, who had to lock up his tyres to avoid crashing into his team-mate during an attempted pass, while George Russell passed Charles Leclerc to reach the podium.

“Just seen the race. Good race,” said Hill “The way we like it. Bit of a brave move by Oscar. Could have ended… differently!

Earlier this year, Hamilton addressed speculation that he could quit Formula 1 before his Ferrari contract expires.

Asked about that in Montreal, he replied: “To everyone that’s writing stories of me considering not racing — I mean, I literally only just started, firstly, here with Ferrari, and I’m here for several years.

“I’m here for the long haul. So there is no question in where my head’s at and what I’m working towards achieving with this team.

“So there’s zero doubts. Please stop making up stuff.”

