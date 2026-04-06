The F1 2026 regulations have been heralded and criticised for different reasons so far, but one thing Formula 1 has held up as a success is the number of on-track overtakes.

The introduction of all-new power units has seen drivers swapping positions far more often as they deploy and recharge their battery power, which complements internal combustion, at different locations on track, meaning tighter fights for position have taken place.

F1 poll: What do you think of F1 2026 overtaking action under new regulations?

However, drivers and fans have criticised the move as artificial, with World Champions holding opposing views on the subject.

Reigning champion Lando Norris has not been a fan of the back-and-forth nature of battling, explaining after the Japanese Grand Prix: “it is yo-yo, when you’re just at the mercy of whatever the power unit delivers.

“The driver should be in control of it, at least, and we’re not.”

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, having had back-and-forth encounters with teammate Charles Leclerc at every race so far this season, has been at the opposite end of the debate.

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Having raced through multiple regulation cycles, the seven-time World Champion said after the Chinese Grand Prix that “I think it’s the best racing that I’ve ever experienced in Formula 1.”

He added: “The cars are easier to follow, much better than past years.

“You can get very close. There’s not a bad wake where you’re losing too much downforce.

“It felt like go-karting, back and forth, back and forth, and you could really position your car in a nice way where there was a thin piece of paper between us sometimes, but we didn’t exchange any paint. I think that’s down to great drivers and respect.”

Fans, likewise, have appeared divided on the subject of the on-track action so far, but with talks set to take place later this week to discuss the next steps in this regulation set, we want to know what you have thought of the action.

We’ve left you a few options through which to best describe your opinion, but please leave a comment below with a chance to be featured in the next edition of the PlanetF1 Postbox, at which point we’ll reveal the results of our vote.

Cast your vote below!

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