McLaren ‘expect changes’ to F1 2026 rules with talks imminent

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella believes Formula 1 can “expect changes” in the F1 2026 season, in particular to maximise the challenge in qualifying.

The teams are due to meet with the FIA and FOM in the unplanned gap between the Japanese and Miami grands prix to discuss the implementation of the F1 2026 regulations so far, with the McLaren boss highlighting qualifying as one potential area of improvement.

McLaren boss expecting 2026 tweaks in upcoming F1 talks

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The first such meeting is due to take place later this week as those at the top of the sport analyse the impact of the new ruleset to date which, while having increased on-track overtaking, has also been criticised for how the new power units have affected both racing and qualifying.

Stella voiced his hope that his and his rivals’ “priority number one” would be to improve the spectacle in qualifying, allowing drivers to push flat out over the course of a lap rather than requiring time for battery recharging mid-lap, or ‘super-clipping’ affecting top speeds.

However such talks take place, the McLaren team principal believes all the teams head into them with a “very constructive” attitude, and that changes should be expected during the 2026 season.

The primary challenge may not be the politicking teams can sometimes bring to such discussions, though, but how to implement any planned changes.

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“I cannot say whether the solutions will be implemented for Miami or later,” Stella said.

“But I think that there will be adjustments made in 2026 in order to improve the way in which we utilise what’s available in the power unit to retain, for instance, the challenge of qualifying and the excitement of qualifying, which is an excitement for the drivers, and also it’s an excitement for the spectators.

“When we had the last F1 Commission, the attitude by all parties was very constructive.

“It wasn’t very difficult to identify the areas to work on, and I think all parties come with the will to find some solution and implement them.

“I don’t think it will be too much of a political game. I think it’s actually more of a technical challenge, like, what do you do in terms of adapting what’s available in the current regulations to make sure that qualifying retains these challenging elements, and you are rewarded if you attack a high-speed corner, or if you are earlier on throttle, rather than being penalised because you used your battery too early and you won’t take it later in the straight.

“So, I don’t think it’s political. I think it’s more technical and I would expect changes in ’26.”

A date of Thursday April 9 has been initially slated for these talks to get underway, with the F1 2026 season set to resume with the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

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