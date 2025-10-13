Mark Blundell, the former McLaren Formula 1 driver and ITV F1 pundit, has been hit with a six-month driving ban following a speeding offence.

Blundell claimed three podium finishes in 61 F1 starts for the likes of Brabham, Ligier, Tyrrell and McLaren between 1991 and 1995 before going on to compete in the CART series in the United States.

Former McLaren F1 driver and ITV pundit Mark Blundell handed driving ban

He also won the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours race, alongside Derek Warwick and Yannick Dalmas, for Peugeot in 1992.

He later finished as runner-up in the 2003 event, sharing a Bentley Speed 8 car with fellow ex-F1 racers Johnny Herbert and David Brabham.

Blundell was clocked driving his Land Rover 26 miles per hour over the 70mph speed limit on the A14 in Northamptonshire on November 20, 2024.

The 59-year-old did not appear at a hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week, with his barrister entering a guilty plea on his behalf.

Blundell was hit with five points on his licence, triggering a six-month driving ban under totting-up rules.

He was also ordered to pay £1,042 in fines, costs and victim surcharge.

Ranked: The best F1 pundits

👉 Ranking the best pundits in F1: Brundle, Rosberg, Hill and more all rated

👉 F1 driver sackings: The most brutal firings and bitter disputes in F1 history

Blundell was a familiar face on ITV’s coverage of F1 from 2003 before the broadcaster lost the Formula 1 broadcast rights to the BBC at the end of the 2008 season.

Blundell has turned his attention to driver management over the last two decades, launching the 2MB company along with current Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle in 2005.

He later founded MB Partners, the sports marketing agency for which Theo Paphitis, the famous entrepreneur and a former chairman of Millwall Football Club, acts as chairman.

Blundell last competed on a full-time basis aged 53 in the British Touring Car Championship in 2019, driving an Audi S3 Saloon car.

He scored points just twice that season, finishing 27th out of 32 in the drivers’ standings with just five points to his name.

Blundell maintained ties to the BTCC following the conclusion of his own racing career, acting as sporting director of MB Motorsport since 2020.

In his role, Blundell oversaw Jake Hill’s title-winning BTCC campaign in 2024.

Hill announced his departure from the BTCC ahead of the recent 2025 season finale at Brands Hatch with the 31-year-old set to move into GT racing from 2026.

Read next: Has McLaren really been playing favourites in Norris v Piastri title fight?