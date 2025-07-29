Tuesday’s F1 news includes an update on the employee at the heart of the 2024 Christian Horner saga as a Red Bull junior driver is disqualified by the FIA.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Red Bull employee at heart of Christian Horner allegations lands new role

The Red Bull employee at the heart of allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Christian Horner last season has found a new role in motorsport.

Horner has always denied the allegations and was twice cleared of wrongdoing last year while the staff member, whom PlanetF1.com has not identified for legal reasons, was suspended on full pay.

It’s understood that the individual departed Red Bull earlier this year and has recently taken up a new post within the industry.

Red Bull junior reacts after heartbreaking Belgian GP F2 disqualification

Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad has issued a statement after being disqualified from the F2 feature race at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Lindblad initially inherited the win at Spa after McLaren youngster Alex Dunne was penalised due to a minor procedural breach.

However, Lindblad found himself disqualified for a tyre-pressure infringement.

Lewis Hamilton teases big announcement over F1 2025 summer break

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has teased an announcement early next month with a cryptic post on social media.

It comes after the seven-time World Champion’s latest challenging weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

Hamilton is set to make an announcement on August 8, the first Friday of F1’s summer shutdown.

Lewis Hamilton’s mystery ‘new component’ discovered after Belgian GP spin

Lewis Hamilton tried Ferrari’s new Brembo brake discs and pads for the first time at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, it has emerged.

It comes after the seven-time World Champion pointed to a mysterious “new component” on the SF-25 following his strange spin in sprint qualifying at Spa.

Hamilton revealed that team-mate Charles Leclerc has been using the updated Brembo materials since last month’s Canadian Grand Prix, with Hamilton using the new discs and pads for the first time in Belgium.

The inside story behind the start of Red Bull’s new era

The Belgian Grand Prix marked the first race in Red Bull’s F1 history without Christian Horner in charge.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull in the aftermath of the British Grand Prix with Laurent Mekies stepping up as his replacement as chief executive and team principal.

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher has produced a special report on the different vibe inside Red Bull as the post-Horner era begins.

