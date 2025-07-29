Martin Brundle believes the approach to wet-weather racing in Formula 1 has become “extremely risk-averse”.

To the point that he is questioning whether classic F1 wet races are a thing of the past, Brundle is demanding answers on what he sees as a shift to extreme caution over F1 competition in the rain, after last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix sparked controversy.

Martin Brundle wants FIA insight on F1 wet-weather approach

With rain falling for the originally-scheduled Belgian Grand Prix start, the red flag was flown after a formation lap behind the Safety Car, which turned into an 80-minute delay to the race getting underway.

When it did, there were four laps behind the Safety Car on intermediate tyres, with the dry tyres called into action after just eight laps.

Max Verstappen was one of the drivers upset, having opted for an RB21 setup designed for wet running, after being caught out by the rain at Silverstone a round prior.

Finishing the race P4 where he started, Verstappen expressed concerns that “classic” F1 wet races are consigned to the history books.

“Of course, at the end of the day, they do what they want, right? I mean, they decide,” Verstappen told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“But I just find it is a bit of a shame for everyone. You will never see these classic kind of wet races anymore, then which, yeah, I think they still can happen. And I think also the rain that fell afterwards was still manageable if we would have kept lapping anyway.

“You make all the decisions based on wet racing, so that also just ruins your whole race a bit.”

Brundle referenced Verstappen’s comments in his post-Belgian GP Sky Sports column, and echoed the fear that those F1 classics in the rain are no more.

As such, Brundle is calling for clarity over whether something has changed internally within the FIA in regards to how Formula 1 goes racing in the wet.

“Like many drivers, and commentators, and especially fans, Max was very unhappy that once again race control delayed and slowed proceedings until the point where the track was significantly drying,” he wrote.

“Those who had chosen a wet wing level because of the forecast of guaranteed rain on Sunday felt unfairly disadvantaged.

“And pretty much everyone on the planet who watches F1 was very reasonably asking why we bother to have full wet tyres anymore, because extreme caution over visibility means they will hardly ever be used.

“Furthermore, will we ever have a classic rainy F1 race again?

“We must get to the bottom of this and understand if there are any recent internal FIA mandates on this subject, or whether race control is simply being too cautious of its own volition.

“There are inherent risks in being a racing driver and we can’t simply edit those out by only effectively racing in the dry. It’s up to the driver to manage the cars and risks in all reasonable conditions, but the reference point of what’s reasonable has moved to extremely risk-averse.”

The topic may remain a talking point at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, as the forecast is teasing showers on Sunday, meaning we could get a rare wet race at the Hungaroring.

