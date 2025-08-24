Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news round-up includes former Ferrari star Rubens Barrichello being crowned champion in NASCAR Brazil as Mercedes George Russell opens up after repaying a £1.5million debt to his parents.

Let’s fly through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

Former Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello crowned NASCAR Brazil champion

Former Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello has clinched the NASCAR Brazil Series title after winning the sixth round of the 2025 season in his hometown of Sao Paulo.

It sees the 53-year-old crowned champion in his rookie season in the category, almost 15 years after the end of his F1 career.

Barrichello’s final F1 appearance came with Williams at the 2011 season finale at Interlagos.

George Russell opens up after repaying £1.5million debt

Mercedes driver George Russell has opened up about the “confusion” he felt as a youngster as a result of his father’s “hard” treatment.

It comes after it emerged that Russell has repaid the £1.5million put aside by his parents to find his early racing career.

As reported by PlanetF1.com last month, Russell is closing in on a new multi-year contract with Mercedes.

Sergio Perez ‘a good addition’ ahead of Cadillac F1 announcement

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, former Force India team principal Otmar Szafnauer has claimed that Sergio Perez will be “a good addition” to a start-up F1 team.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed that Perez, along with former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, has reached an agreement to join the new Cadillac F1 team in F1 2026.

Perez is set to secure a return to F1 after vacating his Red Bull seat at the end of last season.

Mario Andretti breaks silence on Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, rumours

Cadillac F1 adviser Mario Andretti has called for fans to only “believe what we communicate” as the team prepares to confirm its driver pairing for the F1 2026 season.

An announcement by the team is expected in due course.

Montoya: Only Red Bull clause could stop Christian Horner return

Red Bull could include a clause in Christian Horner’s separation agreement to prevent the former team principal from working in F1 again.

That is the claim of former Williams and McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who believes that is the “only thing that would stop him” mounting a return to the paddock.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull last month after more than 20 years in charge.

