Red Bull could include a clause in Christian Horner’s separation agreement to prevent the former team principal from working in F1 again.

That is the claim of former Williams and McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who believes that is the “only thing that would stop him” mounting a return to the paddock.

Will Christian Horner return to F1 after Red Bull sack?

Horner was sacked by Red Bull after more than 20 years in charge after last month’s British Grand Prix, with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies installed as his successor as chief executive and team principal.

The 51-year-old stands as one of the most successful team bosses in F1 history having led Red Bull to six Constructors’ championships and eight Drivers’ titles – split evenly between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen – since his appointment in 2005.

PlanetF1.com revealed earlier this month that Horner has been removed as a director of Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology Limited, officially bringing his tenure to an end.

Toto Wolff now the longest-serving F1 boss after Christian Horner exit

Horner, who made his first public appearance since his Red Bull departure last week when he was spotted on holiday with his family in Croatia, recently missed out on a potential F1 lifeline when Fred Vasseur was handed a new contract by Ferrari.

PlanetF1.com reported earlier this season that Horner was approached by the Italian team prior to his Red Bull exit.

Horner’s return to the paddock – most likely in a team-ownership-style position in a similar role to that held by long-term rival Toto Wolff, who owns a third of the Mercedes outfit as well as acting as team boss – is widely regarded as a matter of when, not if.

Appearing on the Spanish-language MontoyAS podcast, Montoya claimed that Horner is likely to seize an opportunity to return to F1 – suggesting that the likes of Aston Martin, Alpine, Haas and the incoming Cadillac F1 team should be at the front of the queue for his signature.

Yet he claimed that Red Bull could insist on preventing a return under the terms of his separation agreement with the Milton Keynes-based team.

Montoya said: “If Christian has the chance, he’ll come back. Whether he wants to or not, we don’t know.

“With everything that happened and the payout Red Bull must have given him, he’s financially set.

“Maybe part of the deal was that he can’t work in F1 again? That’s the only thing that would stop him.

“But if I were running a team like Aston Martin, Cadillac, Alpine, Haas, I’d hire him in two seconds.”

Montoya’s comments come after Wolff aimed at parting shot at Horner, arguing that the former Red Bull team principal “often behaved like an a**hole” during his time in charge.

Horner and Wolff became bitter rivals during the tense title fight between their respective drivers, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, in 2021.

That season ended with Verstappen securing the first of four consecutive World Championships, with Hamilton denied a record-breaking eighth title in highly controversial circumstances at the infamous decider in Abu Dhabi.

Wolff claimed that Horner operated to a “completely different” set of standards compared to his rival team bosses, yet conceded that F1 had lost one of its “main characters” with his departure.

Wolff said: “What do I think [of Horner]?

“Well, that over the last 12-15 years, he has often behaved like an asshole.

“He operates according to completely different values, but even the greatest enemy has a best friend.

“On the other hand, he was extremely successful in what he did.

“Now that he’s gone, at least for a while, a real personality has left the sport.

“He was controversial and divisive, but he was one of the main characters here. We can safely say that he was as significant as a great driver.

“Looking at it purely from an F1 perspective, I don’t think there are many old-style team boss dinosaurs left here.

“Maybe just me. Maybe Fred is a bit of a dinosaur too!”

