Sauber F1 boss Jonathan Wheatley says what Christian Horner achieved at the helm of Red Bull was “extraordinary.”

But with that era over, Wheatley – Red Bull’s former long-serving sporting director – reflected on it with pride. He is also “glad” for Max Verstappen after he reaffirmed his commitment to Red Bull.

Jonathan Wheatley reflects on Christian Horner Red Bull era

A challenging 18 months for Horner as Red Bull’s team leader came to an end shortly following the British Grand Prix.

Red Bull announced that the 51-year-old had been dismissed with immediate effect. His replacement was confirmed as Laurent Mekies, who went from Racing Bulls team principal to Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal.

As a result, Alan Permane transitioned from Racing Bulls racing director to team boss.

Wheatley was one of the high-profile figures to depart Red Bull towards the end of Horner’s tenure. Wheatley had been with the team since 2006, but took the opportunity to become team principal of Sauber, which will morph into the Audi F1 works team next year.

At the Hungarian Grand Prix, Wheatley was asked by Sky F1 for his reaction to the changes at Red Bull. He was also pressed for his thoughts on Verstappen.

Red Bull’s reigning four-time World Champion had confirmed going into the race weekend that he would be staying for F1 2026, putting the Mercedes rumours to bed.

All 14 of Red Bull’s championship wins came with Horner and Wheatley at the team.

“If I look back on it, I had a tremendous 19-year period there,” said Wheatley.

“Look at what Christian achieved in his leadership there. It’s extraordinary. Nobody can take anything away from from that. What we achieved as a team was extraordinary.

“Max’s journey, I’ve loved watching every single second of it. And I’m glad for him that he feels comfortable and engaged moving forwards.

“But more than all of that, two great friends of mine have ended up taking the next step in their career as a result of it.

“Alan Permane, we’ve known each other for 34 years or something, since my first year in Formula 1. Now team principal at Racing Bulls.

“And, of course, Laurent’s opportunity to CEO and team principal at Red Bull.”

Wheatley began his new chapter as Sauber team principal in April. The results have been impressive.

Running towards the back of the grid during the first stage of the season, Sauber has since become regular points scorers. Nico Hulkenberg even collected his long-awaited first Formula 1 podium at Silverstone.

Considering the impressive turnaround in form at Sauber – the team having risen to seventh in the Constructors’ Championship – Wheatley was asked if he has been able to take anything with him from Red Bull to Sauber to inspire that surge.

“You have to absorb yourself in the team,” he said. “You have to immerse yourself in it.

“You have to listen to what everyone’s got to say. You have to try to work out why decisions have been made, why processes are the way they are.

“And you can very rarely just move a complete procedure across from one team to another. It just doesn’t work like that.

“But what you can bring is a philosophy. You can bring a cultural philosophy as well. There’s low-hanging fruit. There’s been some of that to be had.

“It’s a very young team. And I think people forget that. A lot of people here only started in January, February. So we’re knitting together as a team.

“And look, we’re on a journey. We’re very much on the early part of that journey, and we have to understand that we’re starting from the humble beginning. I’m excited about it. We’re making steps. We’re gaining momentum. And of course, this business is all about momentum.”

Wheatley’s words will be music to the ears of Audi, which looks set to find a solid base when it hits the grid in F1 2026 with its own engine.

