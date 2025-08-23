The new F1 2026 cars could achieve a top speed of around 400 kilometres per hour (248.5mph) at full power, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has claimed.

F1 will undergo its biggest regulation changes for some time next season as the chassis and engine rules are overhauled at the same time.

Toto Wolff: F1 2026 cars could near top speed of 400km/h

The F1 2026 campaign will see the sport embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

Although the 2026 cars are expected to be slower in the corners, the new machines could set new records in a straight line.

The electrical power produced by the engine will triple compared to the current cars, with the moveable front and rear wings – set to replace the current DRS system – allowing drag to be reduced on the straights.

F1 2026: Formula 1’s season of change

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas holds the record for the fastest speed recorded in an official F1 session, having clocked a mighty 378km/h (234.9mph) while competing for Williams in qualifying at the 2016 European Grand Prix in Baku.

Bottas also set the highest top speed recorded in a grand prix later that season, reaching 372km/h (231.4mph) in Mexico.

Alan van der Merwe, the former driver of the FIA’s medical car on grand prix weekends, set the highest-ever speed behind the wheel of an F1 car in 2006.

The South African drove a modified version of BAR-Honda’s 2005 car at the Bonneville Salt Flats in the United States, a location famous for top-speed runs, in an attempt to break the 400kmh barrier.

Van der Merwe fell narrowly short of the target but still managed to clock a top speed of 397.36km/h (246.9mph).

Wolff says simulations suggest that the F1 2026 cars could challenge the existing records, claiming a speed of around 400km/h (248.5mph) could be within reach at full power next season.

According to German publication Auto Motor und Sport, he said: “When full power is applied, we’re pushing the 400kmh limit.”

Wolff’s comments were echoed by Felipe Drugovich, the Aston Martin reserve driver, who likened the next-gen F1 cars to a “rocket” on corner exit.

Drugovich added: “Coming out of the corners, the car accelerates like crazy. You feel like you’re sitting on a rocket.”

Mercedes’ preparations for the new rules are widely believed to be advanced.

The team previously emerged as F1’s dominant force following the last major engine rule changes in 2014, winning a record eight consecutive Constructors’ titles and seven Drivers’ championships split between Lewis Hamilton (2014-15 and 2017-2020) and Nico Rosberg (2016).

An alarming report in April claimed that only one of the F1 2026 engine manufacturers – Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda, Red Bull Powertrains-Ford and Audi F1 – is in ‘good shape’ for next season with the rest all struggling with the development of their new engines to varying degrees.

It was suggested that two manufacturers are ‘a long way behind’ the clear pacesetters, with another struggling with an uncompetitive engine having elected for a different form of biofuel compared to its rivals.

Little was known at that stage about the progress of the remaining unnamed engine maker.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com in January, Koji Watanabe, the president of the Honda Racing Corporation, admitted that the Japanese manufacturer is “struggling” with the development of its F1 2026 power unit as it prepares to enter a new partnership with Aston Martin.

However, it is thought that Mr Watanabe, who was speaking in a second language, was making a more general comment on the challenges posed by the F1 2026 rules rather than issuing a specific update on Honda’s progress.

Doubts have also surrounded the progress of Red Bull Powertrains, which will produce its own engines for the first time in F1 2026 in collaboration with US giant Ford.

Christian Horner, the recently sacked Red Bull team principal, admitted during his final race in charge of the team that it would be “embarrassing” for rival manufacturers if Red Bull Powertrains produces a superior engine at the first attempt in F1 2026.

Yet he insisted that an in-house engine program will bring a number of long-term benefits to the team.

Horner, who was sacked days after last month’s British Grand Prix, told media including PlanetF1.com at Silverstone: “Things go in cycles and sport goes in cycles.

“We’ve had two incredibly successful cycles in Formula 1 and what we want to do is build towards the next cycle.

“Now, of course, we want that to be with Max [Verstappen], but we understand the pressure that there is next year with us coming in as a new power unit manufacturer.

“The challenge of that is enormous. But we’ve got a hugely capable group of people. We’ve invested significantly. We’ve got a great culture within the team.

“Who knows? To expect us to be ahead of Mercedes next year is [unrealistic].

“It would be embarrassing for Mercedes if we were, or for any manufacturer.

“But I think we’re going to be in a competitive position, potentially even to where we are today relative to our other PU manufacturers.

“There’s everything to play for. What’s great is having it all under one roof; chassis engineers sitting next to engine engineers.

“That shouldn’t be underestimated when you’re talking about the packaging.

“When you’ve got the ability to have those groups communicating and talking with each other directly over a cup of coffee and within the same facility, that is priceless and that will pay dividends.

“Maybe it won’t be in ’26, but ’27, ’28, and beyond, long term for Red Bull, 100 per cent it is the right thing.”

Horner previously described Red Bull’s in-house engine facility as “by far the biggest challenge” the team has ever faced in an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com.

