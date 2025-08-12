Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a ‘controversial’ Lewis Hamilton contract clause at Ferrari and a major update on Sergio Perez’s F1 2026 return hopes.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Sergio Perez strikes agreement with Cadillac for F1 2026 season

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is closing in on a return to Formula 1 with the new Cadillac F1 team, PlanetF1.com understands.

Multiple sources have told PlanetF1.com that Perez, who vacated his Red Bull seat at the end of last season, has reached an agreement with Cadillac.

An announcement is expected on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Adrian Newey effect revealed by Aston Martin boss

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell has revealed the effect Adrian Newey has had on the team.

Newey officially started work with Aston Martin in March, less than a fortnight ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The 66-year-old is leading the development of Aston Martin’s first car – expected to be named the AMR26 – for the new F1 2026 rules.

Is Ferrari stuck with Lewis Hamilton? ‘Controversial’ contract clause emerges

Lewis Hamilton could have the power to extend his Ferrari contract into the F1 2027 season regardless of his performance level, it has been claimed.

And Ferrari could be powerless to stop it, with the option to extend the contract said to belong entirely to Hamilton.

Hamilton signed a multi-year contract to join Ferrari with his initial deal widely expected to run until the end of next season.

Jacques Villeneuve doubts Mercedes dominance in F1 2026

Mercedes will not catch its rivals “off guard” when the F1 2026 rules are introduced.

That is the claim of Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 World Champion, who believes the team will not repeat its dominance after the last major engine regulation changes in 2014.

Mercedes’ preparations for the new rules are widely believed to be advanced.

Former Lewis Hamilton engineer swaps Mercedes for Manchester United

Michael Sansoni, Lewis Hamilton’s former performance engineer at the Mercedes F1 team, has joined Manchester United as the club’s director of data.

Sansoni spent more than a decade at Mercedes, rising to the role of Hamilton’s trackside performance engineer in January 2023.

He left Mercedes in April with Manchester United – the historic football club in which INEOS founder and one-third Mercedes F1 team owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a minor shareholding in February 2024 – recently confirming his arrival as the club’s director of data.

