Villeneuve makes Mercedes F1 2026 prediction with ‘five-year-advantage’ lost

Mercedes will not be able to catch their rivals off guard this time when the new engines arrive for F1 2026.

That is the prediction made by 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, who hushed the talk of Mercedes once more creating the superior engine.

Mercedes engine to be cream of the crop in F1 2026?

For next season, the Formula 1 rulebook is undergoing a major makeover on both the chassis and engine side.

The F1 2026 cars will be smaller and 30kg lighter than their predecessors, and will utilise active aerodynamics, as DRS bows out from the sport.

These cars will be powered by redesigned engines, which will feature a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine running on sustainable biofuel.

The current engines have been subject to a development freeze over recent years, but with that coming to an end, particular focus is on Mercedes, considering what they produced the last time that the engine formula changed.

Back in 2014, the turbo-hybrid era began, and Mercedes embarked on a run of eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships. The rumour mill is suggesting that Mercedes may once more create the leading engine for F1 2026.

Back in April, it was reported that only one manufacturer was in a good spot – believed to be Mercedes – while the others were encountering serious issues with the development of their F1 2026 engine.

But, Villeneuve points out there is no proof. This time around, he believes all the manufacturers have a solid understanding of the relevant technology, and so Mercedes will not enjoy the same level of superiority.

“In 2014, Mercedes had a five-year advantage over its rivals and had more powerful engines ready in the garage by the time others started catching up with their power units,” Villeneuve told a betting platform.

“Because that happened then, many now expect the same to happen again in 2026. But I don’t believe the other manufacturers will be caught off guard this time.

“Everyone now starts from a solid understanding of how these power units work, so why should Mercedes be able to make another big leap forward? The technology is the same, just applied differently.

“The rumours about Mercedes’ engine superiority are just that — rumours. Nobody really knows what’s happening behind the scenes in the various design departments.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

Villeneuve’s stance that there are no facts behind Mercedes being the F1 2026 standard is backed by Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s senior advisor.

Red Bull has taken the plunge of becoming an engine manufacturer for the first time, working in partnership with Ford on their F1 2026 creation.

Alongside Mercedes and Red Bull, Ferrari, Audi and Honda also have engines on the way for the new rules.

“Mercedes has declared itself the favourite, but nothing has proven that,” Marko told Kleine Zeitung.

“The development of the combustion engine alone is incredible. The engine is smaller than the one in my lawnmower!

“You have three or four things that are important for the new car: the combustion engine, we’re there and if there are no durability problems, it won’t be a game changer. The decisive factor is the battery, where we are starting with a conventional solution, and the petrol, a very important factor. Development is going very well with our partner Exxon.”

Renault were also due to feature in the engine battle, but pulled the plug on their project. Their Alpine team subsequently signed a Mercedes customer deal.

