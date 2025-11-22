It was a dramatic qualifying night at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, so let us catch you up with just some of the F1 news from around the paddock.

Lando Norris will start the race from pole position on Saturday, with Lewis Hamilton having suffered a career first in qualifying 20th and last on pace.

Winners and losers from Las Vegas qualifying

Norris earned pole position in Las Vegas in extremely challenging conditions, which put him firmly among the ‘winners’ of the session overall.

Yuki Tsunoda will share the back row of the grid with Lewis Hamilton, and both will face in-race difficulties as they look to get back into the point-paying positions come Saturday night.

Hamilton’s unwanted career first in Las Vegas

Lewis Hamilton admitted after qualifying that “it can’t get much worse than that”, having qualified last on the grid for the first time in his Formula 1 career on pace alone.

While the conditions were not in anybody’s favour in Las Vegas, Hamilton admitted visibility was an issue as he collected a bollard during Q1, and he thought he had not made the finish line to take in one more lap at the end of the session, despite having made it across the line in time.

The seven-time world champion has work to do to score a good haul of points on Saturday night.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for Lando Norris for his pole

Lando Norris admitted he almost went straight on in the final heavy braking zone on his pole lap, and he would not have been the only driver to do so in the session.

Such was his lack of confidence in his lap, he thought he had not taken pole position at the end of Q3, but his advantage was such that

Small error, bigger fine for Alpine

Alpine was hit with a €5,000 fine over a small administrative error when handing back intermediate tyres after free practice.

While the team officially handed back the required set of tyres to the FIA, the fact it was not done electronically landed the team in trouble.

When in Vegas…

And finally, Formula 1 has set up its own chapel in the Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock, with Valtteri Bottas having been on hand to oversee the nuptials of a lucky couple.

Standing at the altar for Amanda and Eduardo, the Mercedes reserve driver took the time to wish the happy couple well and send them back down the aisle to, of course, the Formula 1 theme tune.

