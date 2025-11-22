Valtteri Bottas has added another role to his ever-growing list of abilities away from driving a Formula 1 car, having taken on the role of wedding officiant in Las Vegas.

Formula 1 installed its own pop-up chapel in the paddock at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with hospitality guests having had the opportunity to register their interests to tie the knot over the weekend.

Valtteri Bottas officiates Las Vegas GP wedding in F1 chapel

Las Vegas calls itself the wedding capital of the world, with almost 75,000 couples having tied the knot in Clark County alone.

Rather than an Elvis Presley impersonator, however, Amanda and Eduardo received a special gift by having the Mercedes reserve driver standing at the end of the aisle, with the Formula 1 theme music having played bride Amanda up the aisle.

Bottas took the opportunity to perform the ceremony, with a clip having since been shared on the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s social media channels.

More on the Las Vegas Grand Prix

👉 Winners and losers from the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

The Finn said as follows: “We’re here today, Amanda and Eduardo, to celebrate something beautiful.

“It all started in 2018 in Texas at a music festival, when their eyes touched each other’s eyes, and they fell in love immediately.

“I can, in fact, feel that love right now – so you’re doing the right thing.

“I heard for the last five years, you’ve been trying to get married. It was difficult, but then you found me, and I’m here to ask you a question: Are you ready to spend the rest of your life together, loving each other, caring for each other?”

With the requisite ‘I dos’ complete, Bottas added: “That’s awesome. Now you may kiss the bride, and you’re officially going to be husband and wife forever and ever.”

The Formula 1 theme music played once again as the couple embraced, with the two set to embark on their life together.

Having shown his other passions away from Formula 1, this marks another string in the bow of Bottas, who has shared his love of coffee, cycling and becoming an alcohol ambassador in recent years.

He will be returning to the grid on a full-time basis in 2026, having been partnered with Sergio Perez for Cadillac’s debut season in Formula 1.

Read next: Alpine hit with €5,000 fine over Franco Colapinto breach after FIA investigation