The United States Grand Prix had a bit of everything going on, as Kimi Antonelli inched himself closer to a first title, with what looks like a fight for P2 in the standings now breaking out.

Beyond our popular Conclusions and driver ratings from the Circuit of The Americas, here is a look back at what the rest of the paddock had to say from Austin.

Toto Wolff hits back at Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko said George Russell is ‘no longer the number one driver’ at Mercedes and doubts if he’ll have another chance of a title in Formula 1.

When presented with those comments, Toto Wolff didn’t take kindly to what his “Austrian not-so buddy” had to say about the Briton, with Wolff staunchly defending his driver.

Read more: Toto Wolff hits back at ‘Austrian not so buddy’ Helmut Marko over Russell claim

George Russell dubs costly United States GP penalty ‘a bit ridiculous’

George Russell was handed a five-second penalty in Austin for going off the track and gaining an advantage against Oscar Piastri on the first lap, which ultimately dropped him behind the McLaren driver after his pit stop.

With the Mercedes then unable to pass, he took a dim view of his punishment as his lingering title hopes got fainter by the lap.

Read more: Russell reacts to ‘bit ridiculous’ FIA penalty at United States GP

Fernando Alonso takes aim at ‘low-quality’ drivers

Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon made early contact in Austin, which left damage on the Aston Martin driver’s car, resulting in a performance loss.

Alonso was not particularly kind about Albon and drivers towards the bottom end of the field, saying he and Aston Martin need to improve to take away the risk of starting towards the back.

Read more: Alonso takes ‘very low’ driver quality shot after Albon US GP clash

Data reveals the genius Ferrari strategy call in Austin

While it’s a common theme on social media for Ferrari to be somewhat criticised among fans for its race strategies, the Scuderia also deserves credit for getting its strategy bang-on in Austin.

Our data analyst, Uros Radovanovic, has delved into the numbers behind what the team was able to do as Charles Leclerc managed to leapfrog Max Verstappen on track towards the end of the race.

Read more: Data reveals genius Ferrari call at United States GP

Max Verstappen scrutinises Red Bull after podium

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull did not maximise much of its capabilities in Austin, with further team radio issues complicating his day at COTA.

That, coupled with a slow stop, tyre strategy not playing out as planned and more, the four-time World Champion was not best pleased after the race, despite finishing third.

Read more: Red Bull strategy under Verstappen scrutiny after United States GP frustration

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