Oscar Piastri was handed a 10-second penalty (along with two penalty points) for his contact with Kimi Antonelli, and we’ve released our latest F1 poll to see what you think.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella described the penalty as “harsh”, though the team accepted the outcome of the stewards’ enquiry, while Charles Leclerc – the driver to retire as a result of this moment – thought it was more of a racing incident.

F1 poll: Was Oscar Piastri’s 10-second penalty in Brazil fair?

As a reminder, Piastri managed to get into the wheeltracks of Mercedes driver Antonelli on the first Safety Car restart of the race, Piastri moving early to the inside as he, Antonelli and Leclerc went three abreast heading towards Turn 1.

At the apex, Antonelli moved across to look to take the racing line, Piastri had a small lock-up and made tyre-to-tyre contact with the teenager, who in turn saw the rear of his car put out of shape, and Leclerc was helpless as he suffered front suspension damage, along with his front-left tyre coming clean off his Ferrari.

More post-race analysis from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

👉 Brazil GP conclusions: Key Norris change, Max’s big fight, latest Piastri SOS, new Ferrari solution

👉 Brazilian Grand Prix driver ratings: Verstappen breaks the scale; Hamilton horror

Piastri protested in the car that he had nowhere else to go at the apex, but the stewards found him ultimately responsible for the incident, handing him a 10-second penalty which put him out of race win contention, with Lando Norris taking full advantage to extend his World Championship lead.

McLaren confirmed the team would not seek a right of review into the penalty, team boss Stella explaining “we accept it, we move on” after the race.

Now, we’re asking you for your view on the incident.

Was Piastri rightfully penalised by the FIA or was it a racing incident in your view? Vote below in our poll, and don’t forget to leave a comment on any of our pieces or on our social media channels to be considered for next edition of the PlanetF1 Postbox, to be published along with the results of this poll later in the week.

Vote now!

Read next: Winners and Losers from the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix