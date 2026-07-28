Further doubts have been cast over Formula 1’s season-ending Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix after the World Endurance Championship cancelled its races in Qatar and Bahrain.

Today’s F1 calendar, which had been increased to a 23-race schedule after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was confirmed for October 4, is again facing upheaval due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

F1 Qatar and Abu Dhabi races face fresh uncertainty

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Earlier this year, Formula 1’s 24-race calendar was reduced to 22 when the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Bahrain had hoped to rearrange its event for October 4, but an escalation in the conflict in the Middle East made that option impossible and instead it has pumped in logistical and financial resources into a race at a different venue.

Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit stepped forward to host the race, with the country’s proximity to Singapore making it an ideal candidate as F1 decamps to Marina Bay in the days after the Malaysian race.

The race, still subject to final agreement and official sign-off, will be presented as the ‘Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia’.

But Malaysia’s Bahrain Grand Prix may not be the final headline change to the calendar.

While questions were already being asked about the final two venues, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, the World Endurance Championship announced that it would not be visiting Qatar and Bahrain at the end of its season.

Instead, the final two rounds of the WEC will be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

The inaugural 6 Hours of Barcelona will take place over the weekend of 16-18 October, with Monza hosting the season finale on 6-8 November.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “I am incredibly proud of the collaboration that will enable Barcelona and Monza to host FIA World Endurance Championship rounds later this year.

“The FIA has worked closely with our partners in Qatar and Bahrain in recent months to explore every option to preserve both events this season, but due to the ongoing situation in the region, the safety of our teams, colleagues and motorsport fans remains our highest priority. These are never easy decisions, but protecting the wellbeing of our motorsport community will always come first.

“My thanks to all of our Member Clubs who have helped to make these updates possible, Lusail International Circuit, Bahrain International Circuit and our championship colleagues whose partnership and support throughout this process reflects the very best of our sport.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the situation in the region, and we look forward to returning when circumstances allow.”

The announcement casts further doubt on Formula 1’s Qatar and Abu Dhabi races.

The Formula 1 calendar

The remaining races on the F1 2026 calendar

F1 2027 calendar takes shape with Turkish GP return confirmation

But while Formula 1 when announcing Sepang stated that the “rest of the schedule for 2026 remains unchanged”, Portimão and Imola have emerged as likely hosts of a season-ending race if Grands Prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi cannot go ahead due to the conflict.

Although both races are still confirmed, Portimao and Imola have been floated as replacements if required.

But with Portimão set to undergo construction work ahead of its return to the calendar in 2027, Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Imola has emerged as the frontrunner.

The Italian circuit, which filled in during the Covid-hit 2020 and 2021 seasons, could take the post-Las Vegas slot on November 29 to create a 22-race calendar.

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