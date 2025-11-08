2025 Brazilian Grand Prix – Sprint F1 results (Interlagos)

Lando Norris has extended his championship advantage with victory in the Brazilian GP Sprint in Interlagos.

Norris headed a red-flag-interrupted race that saw Oscar Piastri crash out in tricky conditions, one of three cars to find the wall at Turn 3.

Lando Norris extends title advantage as Oscar Piastri crashes out

Piastri crashed out on Lap 6 to trigger the red flag, Franco Colapinto and Nico Hulkenberg also tagged the wall at the same corner moments later in a dramatic sequence.

A rolling restart got things going once more, with Norris maintaining his advantage as Antonelli fended off George Russell to maintain.

Max Verstappen ran wide and had to get his elbows out against Fernando Alonso in the battle for fourth before the race settled back down.

Norris eked out a small by telling advantage, holding it to the flag to win from a feisty Antonelli, with Russell third and Verstappen fourth.

Alonso proved a cork in the bottle, holding fifth before Charles Leclerc finally found a way through, than came Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll to complete the points-paying positions.

A significant crash for Gabriel Bortoleto at the start of the final race saw the Sprint end under double waved yellow flags, the Brazilian climbing free and reporting that he was okay.

In championship terms, with Piastri failing to finish, Norris’ advantage is now nine points with four races and one sprint left in F1 2025.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sprint results

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 7 Laps

2. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +2.152

3. George Russell, Mercedes, +5.652

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +7.663

5. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +15.642

6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +18.511

7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +21.111

8. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +23.466

9. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +27.02

10. Alex Albon, Williams, +28.279

11. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, +31.049

12. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, +33.595

13. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +37.459

14. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +40.683

15. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +43.378

16. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, +45.719

17. Carlos Sainz, Williams, +47.15

18. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, +75.67

19. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +2L

20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +2L