2025 Singapore Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Marina Bay)

These are the full F1 results for qualifying at the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, hosted at the Marina Bay Circuit,

A busy track, which ramped up dramatically through, made for a nervy session with nobody seemingly safe.

2025 Singapore Grand Prix F1 results: Q1

There was early drama for Oscar Piastri, who had his initial lap ruined by yellow flags, shown for a slower driver getting out of his way with marshals erroneously waving the yellows, which forced the title leader to abandon his lap.

It cost him a set of soft tyres, his lap ruined and the best taken out of his tyres with nothing to show for it through no fault of his own. His second effort left him only sixth fastest, with a 1:30.440s.

The track ramped up quickly through the segment, with Isack Hadjar fastest with seven minutes remaining.

Nico Hulkenberg occupied 16th, the first that would miss the cut, with a 1:31.197s, making for a tight spread that left most nervous heading into the final five minutes.

A gremlin in the final moments accounted for Pierre Gasly and cost him a chance to progress and drew the yellow flags.

He was joined on the sidelines by Gabriel Bortoleto, Lance Stroll, Franco Colapinto, and Esteban Ocon. However, with the yellows out for Gasly near the Anderson bridge, there were question marks over several of those late laps.

Bolded drivers have been eliminated:

1. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:29.765

2. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:29.928

3. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:29.932

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:30.028

5. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:30.036

6. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:30.214

7. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:30.313

8. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:30.370

9. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:30.420

10. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, 1:30.574

11. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:30.640

12. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:30.681

13. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:30.715

14. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:30.745

15. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:30.775

16. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, 1:30.820

17. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:30.949

18. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:30.982

19. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:30.989

20. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:31.261