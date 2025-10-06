Have your say: Was Lando Norris’ opening lap pass of Oscar Piastri acceptable?

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri made contact on the opening lap in Singapore, and the drivers were divided in opinion on it as the race unfolded.

Norris moved down the inside of Piastri after getting a better launch off the line in Singapore, moving alongside his teammate through the sweep of Turn 2 and then the apex of Turn 3, but got too close to Max Verstappen in front in the process.

The Briton appeared to have a snap of oversteer and hit Piastri, but both drivers were able to continue for the rest of the race – Norris bringing home third place with a piece of broken front wing, and Piastri following behind in fourth.

The stewards briefly investigated the contact between the drivers and took no further action, though the Australian pleaded his case over team radio, believing he was “barged” out of the way at Turn 3 and that his teammate’s actions were “not fair”.

Norris himself filed his move under a verdict of “that’s racing”, adding: “Anyone on the grid would have done exactly the same thing as I did, so if you fault me for just putting my car on the inside of a big gap, then you shouldn’t be in Formula 1.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella confirmed the team would, as it has all season when the two drivers have run close together on track, conduct an internal review to identify what took place and form a “common opinion” as to what will happen next.

