Predicting ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix that McLaren would give the drivers “small leniency” once the Constructors’ was wrapped up, Lando Norris words came to pass in Singapore when he bounced off his teammate – but on lap 1, when the title had yet to be secured.

Perhaps Oscar Piastri should’ve seen it as a warning before that punch was landed.

Lando Norris v Oscar Piastri kicked off in Singapore

Racing for position off the line at the Marina Bay circuit, Norris made a flying start from fifth place and, thanks in part to Max Verstappen veering to the right to block Piastri, was able to join the battle ahead.

But taking action to avoid Verstappen at Turn 3, Norris changed direction and clattered into his teammate.

Piastri’s initial response was in the cool and calm manner Formula 1 fans have come to know from him.

“Yeah, I mean that wasn’t very team like,” he said, later adding: “So, are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way? What’s the go there?”

Told by his race engineer Tom Stallard that McLaren is “looking at it”, Piastri replied in a slightly more emotional voice: “That’s not fair, I’m sorry, that’s not fair.”

With Stallard and the McLaren pit wall drawing a line under the collision, to be reviewed after the race, the championship leader bit back: “If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his teammate, then that’s a pretty **** job of avoiding.”

Team principal Andrea Stella promised a “very detailed, very analytical” review, focused on the “trust of our drivers” but with one “foundational principle” in mind: “We want to protect this ‘let them race’ concept.”

But should Piastri have heard Norris’ interview with Sky F1 earlier in the weekend as a warning that his teammate was ready to move his gloves?

Up until now, McLaren has been about winning the teams’ trophy, that’s the one that matters most to the Woking team and it is the one that comes with the big prize money.

That, though, has been pretty much assured in recent races with McLaren missing out at the first time of asking in Baku, but heading into Singapore needing just 13 points to wrap it up.

Norris reckoned once that was done, there’d be more “leniency” in the on-track battles between himself and Piastri.

“I can’t say it’s not going to change, because I don’t know,” he said. “I’ve never been in this situation before, right? So it’s hard for me to say what’s gonna happen, or even know what’s gonna happen

“Therefore you almost have to take it one race at a time and readjust. I think we have good leadership, both from Zak and Andrea’s side, two guys who understand these situations very well.

“Thing is McLaren just wants to win every race it can, no matter who it is. So they’re always going to give us the best chance of doing that.

“I’m sure there’ll be a small leniency of like, they’re more and more willing just to say, ‘do whatever’, you know, ‘like kids go have fun’.

“But as a team, you know, we’re very confident and proud that we’re doing things the correct way and the right way, and that’s what we want. That’s what both Oscar and myself are happy with is our approach as a team.”

Norris had his fun in Singapore, where he was adamant he “wasn’t aggressive on my teammate”, the big question now is how will Piastri reply?

For now, he’s keeping his cards close to his chest.

“There’s obviously been some difficult situations for the whole team,” Piastri said as the heat from the moment of the battle died down.

“We’ve obviously spoken about a number of things. Could things have been better at certain points? Yes, but ultimately, it’s a learning process with the whole team.

“I’m very, very happy that the intentions are very well-meaning, if that makes sense. So I have absolutely no concerns about that.

“Just obviously, there’s been some tough situations this year, and this is another one.”

The Australian now leads the Drivers’ Championship by 22 points with six races and three Sprints remaining.

