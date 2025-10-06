Shown the black-and-fight after a litany of track limit violations, the stewards acknowledged that while Lewis Hamilton was battling a brake issue, that’s not “a justifiable reason” for his infringements.

The Ferrari driver was therefore hit with a five-second penalty that meant he dropped from seventh to eight, behind Fernando Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton was hit with a 5s penalty in Singapore

Running seventh behind Charles Leclerc in the closing stage of the Singapore Grand Prix, Hamilton was freed to try to challenge Kimi Antonelli for fifth place.

But as the brakes on his Ferrari SF-25, he struggled to stay on the track, recording one track limit violation after another leading to a black-and-white flag, and the ensuing stewards’ investigation.

Speaking to Viaplay before the hearing, he said: “I don’t know [has to see the stewards], I think it’s for, I cut the circuit or something like that.

“I seem to be in the stewards quite often nowadays.

“I saw my brakes were getting hot but it didn’t say they were at the max. I went into T14 and sparks came off, my pedal went long. So grateful I still made the corner!”

More reaction from the Singapore Grand Prix

👉 Fernando Alonso unleashes on Lewis Hamilton in fiery Singapore GP radio rant

👉 Singapore GP conclusions: Norris corners Piastri, Russell’s big chance, double Red Bull exit?

But while Hamilton was a bit coy about the situation, the driver behind him on the track – Fernando Alonso – was fuming.

“I cannot believe it. I cannot f**ing believe it. I cannot f**ing believe it!” raged the Aston Martin driver. “I mean, I cannot f**ing believe it. I cannot f**ing believe it. Is it safe to drive with no brakes?

“Five seconds, minimum.

“For me, you cannot drive when the car is not safe, you know. Sometimes, they try to disqualify me with no mirror, and now you have no brakes, and everything is fine? I doubt it.”

The Spaniard’s prediction of a five-second penalty came true with the stewards ruling that Hamilton’s brake issue was no excuse for constantly exceeding track limits.

The ruling read: “The Stewards heard from the team representative and the driver, reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“During the hearing, the driver confirmed that he left the track at several occasions. He was trying to manage a brakes issue situation.

“This being said, after further investigation, and in accordance with the list of exemptions foreseen in the Driving Standards Guidelines, the Stewards considered that this was not a justifiable reason and apply the usual penalty for such type of infringement.

“This was not contested by the team representative nor the driver.”

As such Hamilton dropped behind Alonso into eighth place, and left Singapore on 125 points in the Drivers’ standings with Alonso on 36.

Read next: Winners and losers from the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix