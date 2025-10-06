One of the Singapore Grand Prix highlights took place before the racing action had even gotten underway, as Martin Brundle met Lewis Capaldi on the grid. Eventually, anyway.

Brundle had got his Capaldis mixed up, as he approached brother Aidan, thinking he was music icon Lewis Capaldi. That led to a hilarious exchange when Lewis arrived on the scene and Brundle accidentally snubbed a handshake while making his exit.

Martin Brundle issues apology to Lewis Capaldi

Brundle was conducting his iconic grid walk segment and thought he had spotted Lewis, so he headed over for a chat.

“Lewis, wonderful to see you,” said Brundle.

It wasn’t Lewis.

To the greeting, Aidan clarified: “Martin, I’m his brother.”

Lewis soon appeared, as Brundle’s awkward laughter quickly turned into a hilarious, feel-good exchange between the trio.

There was more to come from Brundle though as he wrapped-up the conversation and moved along. Lewis held his hand out for a handshake, which Brundle missed, leaving him hanging.

Lewis was left to shake his own hand and burst into laughter as the camera briefly remained on him.

Unsurprisingly, the comedy gold footage soon did the rounds on social media. Lewis himself shared one of the videos, with the caption ‘bitched by Brundle.’

Brundle, nine times a visitor to the F1 podium, who has since become an iconic voice of the sport, re-shared Lewis’ post, and said sorry for the blooper.

He would explain why the handshake snub happened.

“Sincere apologies Lewis, I turned around to the camera with an urgent 3 second count going on in my ears to wind up for the national anthem,” Brundle wrote. “Had no idea you were trying to shake my hand.

“A cardinal sin on my part 🥲 which I hope to put right one day. Hope you enjoyed F1.”

Lewis Capaldi thus joins the Brundle grid walk hall of fame, which features various iconic encounters with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Brad Pitt and Pep Guardiola.

George Russell went on to win the Singapore Grand Prix, his second victory of the season. He was followed across the line by Max Verstappen, who nursed downshift and balance issues in his Red Bull to secure a runner-up result.

McLaren’s Lando Norris completed the podium, as the team in papaya successfully defended their Constructors’ Championship crown in Singapore.

