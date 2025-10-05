Music icon Lewis Capaldi was mistaken for his brother and left shaking his own hand, as Martin Brundle’s grid walk delivered again.

When legendary F1 figure Brundle is sent on his way for a pre-race grid walk, armed with a live microphone and no script to follow, fascinating discussion, but also moments of comedy gold are never far away, the latest arriving in Singapore as Brundle had a chat with Lewis Capaldi. Well, eventually anyway.

Martin Brundle interviews wrong Capaldi and snubs handshake

As Brundle roamed the grid ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, he spotted Capaldi and darted over for a chat. Only, it was Lewis’ brother, Aidan, who he had approached.

“Lewis, wonderful to see you,” said Brundle, to which Aidan clarified: “Martin, I’m his brother.”

As Brundle apologised, the Capaldi brother he wanted arrived on the scene, as Lewis came over and tried to rescue the awkward situation.

“Very nice to meet you, big fan,” Lewis told Brundle.

Asked who he was at the race to support, Lewis revealed that Aidan was there backing McLaren – which went on to retain the Constructors’ Championship in Singapore – so Lewis was following suit with his brother.

As Brundle asked Aidan if he is the “driver” and Lewis is the “musician”, Aidan responded: “I’m just the guy that’s here, that’s all!”

At that point, Brundle apologised to Aidan for earlier mistaking him as Lewis, and exited the scene. Sadly, that meant Lewis did not get the handshake that he wanted.

With his hand held out to Brundle, the nine-time F1 podium visitor was left hanging.

So, with Brundle not about to shake his hand, Lewis shook his own and burst out into laughter with the camera still on him.

Chalk up another moment of comedy gold for Brundle and his grid walk.

The Capaldi brothers at least got their desired result, as McLaren became back-to-back Constructors’ Champions, in a Singapore Grand Prix won by George Russell in the Mercedes.

