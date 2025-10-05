Lewis Hamilton at risk as FIA launch investigation over potential Singapore GP breach

Lewis Hamilton is under investigation by the FIA following a potential breach during the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver has been summoned for exceeding track limits in the closing stages of the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The FIA has placed Scuderia Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton under investigation for a series of track limits violations in the closing stages of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton complained of a loss of brake power as the race came to an end, though it is not clear to what extent that issue has impacted him in this situation.

“We’ve finished P9 because we got five five-second penalty for track limits,” race engineer Riccardo Adami told Lewis Hamilton.

“Surely it’s not a penalty when it’s force majeure?” Hamilton replied.

Hamilton was cited for track limits multiple times on laps 60 and 61.

This investigation would be Hamilton’s second of the weekend, with an alleged red flag violation bringing him before the stewards in practice.

This story will be updated as more information comes to the fore…

