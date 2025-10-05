George Russell clinched the victory at the Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen, but it was McLaren in third and fourth who stole the show.

The team not only won the Constructors’ Championship, but first lap contact between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris set the stage for a tense conclusion to the title fight.

George Russell wins the Singapore Grand Prix

The drivers lined up on the Marina Bay circuit on the slick Pirellis, but a few damp spots remained after earlier rain just to spice things up. George Russell was on pole ahead of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri. Several drivers had a moment on the formation lap, including Lewis Hamilton at Turn 13.

Russell made an excellent start as Verstappen veered to the right to block the McLaren drivers, with Lando Norris from fifth flying through, bouncing off Verstappen’s rear tyre and into Piastri with slight contact between the McLaren teammates – Norris’ front wing took a knock.

“That wasn’t very team like,” said Piastri. He added: “Are we cool with Lando barging me out of the way?” The stewards ruled no investigation needed. Piastri was annoyed, especially by McLaren’s reaction or lack thereof.

Charles Leclerc was up from seventh to fifth, overtaking Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton with Isack Hadjar holding onto P8 and Fernando Alonso taking ninth off of Oliver Bearman, and then eighth off Hadjar.

F1 2025: The season’s winners and losers

👉 The results of the F1 2025 championship

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

Back at the front, Russell laid down fastest laps to pull five seconds clear of Verstappen by lap 10, the Briton’s medium Pirellis more than a match for Verstappen’s soft tyres. The top ten remained stationary.

14 laps in Gabriel Bortoleto pitted for tyres and a new front wing, having had contact on the opening lap, Yuki Tsunoda also stopped and Norris reported he had “hit the wall” at Turn 17.

McLaren played the pit stop game with Red Bull on lap 18, calling for Norris to box to “overtake” Verstappen. But just as quickly the mechanics pitted, and Norris continued on his way. Red Bull did not fall for it.

Red Bull pitted Verstappen on lap 20, swapping his softs for a set of hard Pirellis. Hadjar was the next of the top ten to pit but while Verstappen came out P7, Hadjar was well down in 17th place. Told he was free to race, Verstappen told his race engineer that “everything” was working against him.

Leclerc was the next in, Verstappen making up a position with his next gain coming when Hamilton pitted on lap 25. And all the while, Russell built up his lead at the front of the field.

He had a nine-second led when he stopped on lap 26, bolting on a new set of hard tyres. Antonelli was also in. They came out third and seventh.

Norris, meanwhile, was asked if Piastri could pit ahead of him. He replied, yes, and quickly changed that to a no. He stopped on lap 27, in from the lead and out in fourth behind Verstappen, the gap almost up to five seconds.

Piastri’s stop turned out to be a slow one, his tyre sticking as he sat stationary for five seconds slower than his teammate. Piastri came out behind Norris with the top seven, who had all pitted, lining up Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Antonelli and Hamilton.

Showing better pace on the hard Pirellis, Verstappen began to reel in Russell. From a 9s lead before the pit stops, it was down to less than three seconds with 30 to go. Norris was also faster than the Mercedes driver.

Verstappen had a moment as he declared his RB21 “**** to drive”, Alonso and Hadjar went wheel-to-wheel with the champion getting ahead of the rookie, “trophy for hero of the race!” proclaimed the Spaniard, and another moment for Verstappen in braking had the reigning World Champion asking Red Bull for help.

With 20 to go, Russell’s lead was back up to 4.5s and he overtook the first of the backmarkers, Lance Stroll, before calling for more “blue flags, get out of the way”. Behind him Verstappen continued to complain about the handling of his RB21, Norris was flirting with the walls, and the two Saubers were fighting Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon with Nico Hulkenberg losing a piece of his front wing before he went flying down an escape road.

Backmarkers, cooling and temperature came into play in the final 15 laps as Russell pulled cleared and Verstappen had Norris all over his rear wing. Piastri was four seconds down on that battle, still ahead of Leclerc, Antonelli, Hamilton and Alonso. Liam Lawson and Carlos Sainz were playing the Safety Car game as they had yet to pit.

With nine to go, Norris stuck up his nose up the inside of Verstappen’s Red Bull as that battle kicked off, Piastri drawing ever closer. Meanwhile Antonelli took fifth place from Leclerc, who then let Hamilton through to see if he could attack Antonelli.

Despite Norris sitting on his rear wing, Verstappen held firm against the McLaren driver with Piastri closing in but too slow to make a difference to the result.

Russell clinched the win, his second of the season with Verstappen and Norris joining him on the podium while Piastri was fourth.

Antonelli brought his Mercedes home in fifth place ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton. Alonso, Bearman and Sainz completed the top ten.

Singapore Grand Prix result

1 George Russell Mercedes winner

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +5.430

3 Lando Norris McLaren +6.066

4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +8.146

5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +33.681

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +45.996

7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +80.251

8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +80.667

9 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +93.527

10 Carlos Sainz Williams + 1 lap

11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 1 lap

12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing + 1 lap

13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 1 lap

14 Alexander Albon Williams + 1 lap

15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls + 1 lap

16 Franco Colapinto Alpine + 1 lap

17 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber + 1 lap

18 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team + 1 lap

19 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 1 lap

20 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 1 lap

Read next: Piastri fumes at Norris’ ‘pretty **** job’ but Brundle defends actions